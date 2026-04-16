The arcade classic is making its triumphant return to the big screen.

During the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2026, the first full-length trailer for the live-action Street Fighter reboot was officially unveiled, sending ripples through both the gaming and film communities.

Produced by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom, this latest adaptation promises to be a far cry from the campy 1994 original or the critically panned The Legend of Chun-Li.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), the film leans into a gritty, martial arts-heavy aesthetic while embracing a stylized 1993 setting that pays homage to the era when Street Fighter II ruled the arcades.

Street Fighter 2026 Trailer Breakdown: Hadoukens and High Stakes

The trailer opens with a neon-soaked 1990s backdrop, introducing us to an estranged Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo).

The two former friends are brought back together by the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to participate in the “World Warrior Tournament.”

Fans were treated to brief but impactful glimpses of iconic special moves.

From Ryu’s signature Hadouken to Chun-Li’s lightning-fast Spinning Bird Kick, the choreography appears to prioritize practical martial arts while using VFX to enhance the “super” elements of the game’s mechanics.

The trailer also teases a deeper conspiracy involving the Shadaloo organization, led by the menacing M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

The Ultimate World Warrior Cast: Who’s Playing Who?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the Street Fighter 2026 movie is its massive ensemble cast, which features a mix of seasoned actors and professional athletes:

Ryu: Andrew Koji (Warrior)

Andrew Koji (Warrior) Ken Masters: Noah Centineo (Black Adam)

Noah Centineo (Black Adam) Chun-Li: Callina Liang

Callina Liang Guile: Cody Rhodes (WWE Superstar)

Cody Rhodes (WWE Superstar) Akuma: Roman Reigns (WWE Superstar)

Roman Reigns (WWE Superstar) M. Bison: David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)

David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) Blanka: Jason Momoa (Aquaman)

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) Balrog: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Cammy: Mel Jarnson

The inclusion of wrestling stars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns suggests the film will lean heavily into the physicality and spectacle of the tournament, a move that has already garnered praise from the fighting game community (FGC).

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A 1993 Setting: Why the Retro Aesthetic Works

Unlike previous attempts to modernize the franchise, the 2026 reboot is firmly set in 1993.

This creative choice allows the film to tap into the “arcade-core” nostalgia that defined the franchise’s peak.

The costume designs revealed in the trailer and accompanying posters are incredibly faithful to the original sprites, featuring Ken’s iconic red gi and Guile’s flat-top haircut in all their glory.

Street Fighter 2026 Release Date and Production

After a long development cycle that saw the departure of original directors Danny and Michael Philippou, the film is finally on track for its global debut. Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

With a script co-written by T.J. Fixman and Sakurai, and a story by Gary Dauberman (It), the film aims to break the “video game movie curse” once and for all. For fans of the FGC, October 2026 can’t come soon enough. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more updates as we get closer to the tournament.