Devolver Digital is hosting a major Holiday Special in December

Devolver Digital is set to showcase new game previews, reveals, interviews, and more in late December.
21 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
devolver digital holiday special preview

PC

Image: Free Lives

Irreverent game publisher Devolver Digital is set to host a major Holiday Special showcase on 22-23 December 2022, complete with developer interviews, game reveals, previews, and more. The special will last around 30 minutes, and likely contain a number of surprises to lead fans into the new year with aplomb.

So far, we know it will feature footage from a range of 2023 releases – Anger Foot, Terra Nil, Gunbrella, The Plucky Squire, Skate Story, Stick It To The Stickman, Pepper Grinder – as well as spotlights on the Devolver games of 2022, including Cult of the Lamb.

In addition, the Holiday Special will introduce a new Steam sale, and plenty of so-called ‘madness’. Devolver has become known for off-the-wall presentations, and this surprise holiday showcase will likely be no exception.

Come for the games, stay for the incredible and fascinating weirdness.

Read: Netflix Games finally has its killer apps, thanks to Devolver Digital

How to watch the Devolver Digital 2022 Holiday Special

To tune into the Devolver Digital 2022 Holiday Special, you will need to be up fairly early in Australia – although the time zones aren’t too rough around the world.

The show will be live on YouTube on the 22 or 23 December 2022, depending on where you are. Here’s how the time zones work out:

  • Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (23 December)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (23 December)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET (22 December)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (22 December)

You can bookmark the show or set yourself a reminder below:

Video games are always the best way to ring in a new year.

Stay tuned to see everything Devolver Digital has in store for 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

