Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PS5 and PS4 games

Amazon has launched a plethora of deals for Black Friday 2022 deals this week, with a stellar selection of PlayStation titles and hardware accessories to choose from. If you’re keen to get a head start on your Christmas shopping this month, recent releases such as Sonic Frontiers are available to purchase at a discounted 44%, with a number of PS5 exclusives including Returnal and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales available for over 50% off.
A number of big-budget games are also available at half-off or more, including Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 Gold Edition for AU $48.95, Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West for AU $49.00 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales at AU $39.00.
PlayStation and Nintendo are also promoting some hefty discounts for Black Friday 2022 on their digital stores. For more, visit our other Black Friday roundups:
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch games and accessories
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for PC accessories
- Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories
- The best deals of the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Sale
- The best deals from the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
- The best deals of the Steam Autumn Sale 2022
Amazon Black Friday: Best PS4 and PS5 Game Deals
Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5) – $64.95
$99.95(-35%)
- Arcadegeddon (PS5) – $19.00
$59.95(-68%)
- Arcadegeddon (PS4) – $19.00
$59.95(-68%)
- Deathloop (PS5) – $25.00
$99.95(-75%)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $28.45
$79.95(-64%)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) – $52.95
$124.95(-58%)
- Evil Dead: The Game (PS5) – $35.95
$69.95(-49%)
- Evil Dead: The Game (PS4) – $36.45
$69.95(-48%)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition (PS4) – $48.95
$149.95(-67%)
- FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition (PS5) – $49.45
$109.99(-44%)
- FIFA 23 Mbappe Edition (PS5) – $49.45
$109.99(-44%)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – $25.00
$29.00(-14%)
- Gotham Knights – Deluxe Edition (PS5) – $79.95
$149.95(-47%)
- Gotham Knights (PS5) – $48.00
$109.95(-41%)
- God Of War (PS4) – $8.00
$24.95(-68%)
- God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition (PS5) – $102.13
$114.79(-11%)
- God Of War 3 Remastered (PS4) – $14.45
$24.95(-42%)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition (PS5) – $39.00
$124.95(-69%)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $39.00
$124.95(-69%)
- Infamous Second Son (PS4) – $13.45
$24.95(-46%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) – $49.45
$89.95(-45%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) – $48.95
$89.95(-46%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) – $39.00
$94.95(-59%)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (PS4) – $34.95
$69.95(-50%)
- NBA 2K23 (PS4) – $47.95
$99.95(-52%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $49.00
$124.95(-61%)
- Returnal (PS5) – $57.95
$124.95(-54%)
- Saints Row Day One Edition (PS4) – $58.95
$99.95(-41%)
- SIFU (PS4) – $32.45
$79.95(-59%)
- Sniper Elite 5 (PS5) – $56.45
$99.95(-44%)
- Sniper Elite 5 (PS4) – $54.95
$99.95(-45%)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS5) – $56.45
$99.95(-44%)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4) – $55.95
$99.95(-44%)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS5) – $28.00
$49.00(-43%)
- The Ascent Cyber Edition (PS5) – $58.45
$99.95(-42%)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 (PS5) – $69.00
$124.95(-45%)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5) – $55.95
$124.95(-55%)
- Two Point Campus (PS5) – $27.95
$59.95(-53%)
- Until Dawn (PS4) – $9.00
$24.95(-64%)
Amazon Black Friday: Best PS5 Accessories Deals
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $119.00
$159.95(-26%)
- KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Purple Performance Thumbsticks – $24.00
$29.95(-20%)
- PowerA PS5 Dual Charging Station – $31.95
$39.00(-18%)
- BlueFire 3.5mm Gaming Headset – $29.66
$34.39(-14%)
- PS5 PlayVital Black Nylon Horizontal Dust Cover – $15.99
$22.49(-29%)
- PS5 Stand with Suction Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station – $43.19
$47.49(-9%)
- PS5 Faceplates with Cooling Vents Hard Shockproof Face Plate Cover Shell – $47.99
$69.99(-31%)
- PS5 YUANHOT Phone Clip Clamp Bracket Holder with Adjustable Stand – $16.99
$19.99(-15%)
The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 page.
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.