All the major video game releases in September 2022

After months of relative calm in July and August, the world of video games is finally set to heat back up in September 2022. The sheer volume of game releases set for the month is impressive, given the slate of delays we’ve had in recent times. With games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Return to Monkey Island and Aussie adventure Wayward Strand locked in for September, there’s now plenty of reasons to get excited about the future.

In better news, it appears this month will also kick off a major landslide for upcoming video game releases – with October being just as packed. We’ve all stayed patient over the last year – but now is the time for that bountiful, late-year video game rush.

Here are all the notable game releases in September 2022:

Ooblets

Image: Glumberland

Release Date: 1 September 2022

Platform(s): Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Creature collecting game Ooblets is finally set to exit early access in September – and it will simultaneously launch for Nintendo Switch on the same day. If you’ve been patiently waiting for this game to be ‘ready’ with plenty of content and creatures to gather, now is your chance to hop in.

Ooblets really is an adorable game, and everyone who jumped into its early access period on Windows PC or Xbox will know this well. In the adventure, you play as a young traveller who sets up on a tiny island where creatures known as ‘Ooblets’ live. You can gather these creatures, have them face off in dance battles, or just wander the world in search of collectibles. It’s very calming, and extremely charming – particularly if you’re a fan of cosy games. Look for its full release to kick off a massive month of September game releases.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Image: CyberConnect2

Release Date: 1 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Anime fighter JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is getting a re-release on modern consoles to celebrate the newfound popularity of the JoJo franchise. The original game largely flew under the radar in Western regions in 2013, likely because the series hadn’t yet found its dedicated overseas audience. It’ll finally get justice in September 2022, when the game releases with some brand-new features.

While this release is basically a remaster, CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco have detailed that it will include adjustments to fighting tempo and style, as well as new audio recordings from the anime’s voice actors. There’s hope this re-release will invigorate the game for returning players, and attract a whole new audience of JoJo fans.

The Last of Us Part I

Image: Naughty Dog

Release Date: 2 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Windows PC

The Last of Us Part I, the second remaster of PlayStation 3 classic The Last of Us, will launch in early September. While many will question why the game is getting a second remaster, given The Last of Us Remastered is already playable on PS5, it’s fair enough that new players might want to experience this sweeping story for themselves, on modern hardware. Should the upcoming Last of Us TV series gain a strong fanbase, it’s likely these same fans will enjoy the Part I re-release.

By now, most people will be familiar with the story of The Last of Us – but for everyone who’s not, it follows a man named Joel who must guide a young girl named Ellie through a zombie-filled wilderness to deliver her to a group of scientists. As you’d expect, the journey is filled with danger – and plenty of heartfelt (and heart-breaking) moments. If you’ve yet to play the game, now is your chance.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image: Disney

Release Date: 6 September 2022 (Early Access)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, iOS

Disney Dreamlight Valley is launching into early access on PC and consoles this September, with players able to gain their first glimpses of its Disney Magical World-style life simulation mechanics. In this game, you’ll take the role of a citizen brought to live in Dreamlight Valley – a mysterious locale at the mercy of a phenomenon known as the Forgetting. This event caused the Disney inhabitants of the valley to retreat – and it’s your job to find them, and help restore their power.

There’s a touch of Kingdom Hearts about this crossover game, with some Animal Crossing thrown in for good measure. It’s primarily a life simulator, but there are also action-adventure mechanics, with players required to go on quests to save their favourite Disney and Pixar characters. The game will be free to play, with some in-game microtransactions, making it easy to check out the action.

Gloomwood

Image: Dillon Rogers, David Szymanski

Release Date: 6 September 2022 (Early Access)

Platform(s): Windows PC

After several years worth of anticipation, Gloomwood is finally launching for Windows PC in September 2022. While it is in early access as developers Dillon Rogers and David Szymanski want to involve community feedback in its creation, this period should still give players a meaty glimpse at everything the game has to offer.

In this stealth horror adventure inspired by early immersive sims like Thief, you play as a strange denizen of a ‘twisted Victorian metropolis’ that’s undergoing an uncanny transformation of a sort. You’ll need to embrace the shadows and an array of Victorian-era weaponry to discover more about this weirdness, and why a fog is growing in the centre of the town. Stealth will be a priority, and you’ll need to watch your step with every turn. In Gloomwood, anything could be waiting around the corner.

Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim

Image: Squiddershins

Release Date: 7 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’ve ever wanted to romance a kaiju beast, then Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim certainly has you covered. In this cutesy indie game, you’ll play as a towering monster (Gigachu) looking for love amongst the greatest monuments in the globe – including the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

As you find your perfect match and work on relationship building, your romance will cause avalanches and total devastation – but as a scary monster, that won’t really matter. It’s all about finding true love, and letting the power of relationships thrive. Several major kaiju creatures are romanceable in this romp, and any can turn out to be your true love.

Steelrising

Image: Spiders

Release Date: 8 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Steelrising has largely flown under the radar, but it should be on your list of major September game releases. In this medieval fantasy adventure, you play as Aegis, a graceful automaton warrior with plenty of weapons up her sleeves (literally). The game seems to combine elements from Assassin’s Creed (exploration, traversal) with Dark Souls (challenging combat) for a Victorian-era fantasy that gleams with personality.

It seems like an absolutely gorgeous romp, and should feature plenty of gnarly battles, grimy exploration, and steampunk twists. Its alternate history will also feature historical characters, much like Assassin’s Creed, and will let you spread your wings as a deadly, mechanical warrior working to change the future.

Splatoon 3

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 9 September 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 3 is set to splat its way onto Nintendo Switch in September. If you’re somebody who enjoys frantic competition, or just running-and-gunning your way through colourful levels, then your September will likely be sorted by this release. The third game in the long-running franchise brings much of the same action as its predecessors, although with more weapons and collectibles, it should be an even grander time.

If you’re not into the competitive side of gaming, Splatoon 3 will also come packaged with a single-player story mode that will let you take on the role of Agent 3 as they go up against packs of octopus creatures known as Octarians. With a variety of modes, and plenty of options for everyone, it should be an oozing good time.

NBA 2K23

Image: Visual Concepts / 2K Games

Release Date: 9 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

The latest NBA 2K game release, NBA 2K23, will hit store shelves in early September – and while it is just another iteration of the same classic formula, it appears there’ll be some tweaks this go around. In a recent press release, 2K promised overhauls to the game’s offensive and defensive action system, as well as changes to its badges, and other equipables.

In addition to control tweaks that should make defending and dunking slightly more streamlined, NBA 2K23 will also feature new spotlight modes – with this year’s Jordan Challenge mode allowing you to experience iconic moments from the career of superstar Michael Jordan. Whether you’re a Jordan fan or not, there’ll be plenty of ball to play in this year’s version of NBA 2K.

XIII

Image: Tower Five

Release Date: 13 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

XIII is getting another shot at life this September, thanks to a re-re-release of the story’s original 2003 video game adaptation. When the PlayMagic version of XIII was released in 2020, it received phenomenally bad reviews, with many claiming it was wildly inferior to the original 2003 game, with plenty of glitches and bugs to criticise.

In a rather weird turn of fortune, publisher Microids decided to give the game another shot, hiring developer Tower Five to have a go at remastering the game. On 13 September 2022, the PlayMagic version of the game will be replaced by this new version. Simultaneously, it will also launch for Nintendo Switch. If you’ve yet to experience the game for yourself, consider checking out this renewed version in September.

Wayward Strand

Image: Ghost Pattern

Release Date: 15 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Wayward Strand will finally launch this September, bringing its warm, wholesome vibes to everyone on PC and consoles. In this pastel-coloured adventure, you’ll play as a young journalist exploring a floating hospital filled with older people. Many of them have secrets to learn and stories to uncover, with protagonist Casey’s journalistic mind helping to unravel these multi-layered tales.

Read: Growing up and growing old in Wayward Strand

Developed by Australia’s Ghost Pattern, this game looks like it’ll tug on your heartstrings, and invite you into a unique, heartfelt world. Ageing is a topic that’s really brought up in gaming, or in wider pop culture, and it’s great to see Wayward Strand exploring those deeper themes. Keep an eye on this Aussie release.

Metal: Hellsinger

Image: The Outsiders

Release Date: 15 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

If you like your Doom with a side of musical grandeur, then Metal: Hellsinger is the game for you. This first-person shooter features intense rhythm mechanics, with each gunshot and movement booming on a hard-hitting beat. You’ll need to time your attacks to the game’s musical movements, making sure to note each sound cue to get into the swing of things.

You play as a demon called The Unknown – recently brought to life in live-action by Australian game developer Anna Brandberg – who is tasked with fighting through the dark realms of hell, guided by a rocking metal soundtrack. This game looks like a literal and absolute blast, and should rightfully rule your September.

Return to Monkey Island

Image: Terrible Toybox

Release Date: 19 September 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Return to Monkey Island, surprise-announced in early 2022, is set to join the major game releases of September. This adventure will pick up right where protagonist Guybrush Threepwood left off in The Secret of Monkey Island and follow-up LeChuck’s Revenge, and tell a whole new swashbuckling tale for returning and new players.

The game rocks a brand new, quirky art style, but appears to maintain the charms and humour of its predecessors, thanks to the work of original creator Ron Gilbert and his Terrible Toybox studio. If you’re somebody who enjoys classic LucasArts games, keep Return to Monkey Island on your radar.

The DioField Chronicle

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 20 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

The DioField Chronicle, from Square Enix and Lancarse, aims to bring back the glory days of strategy role-playing games in a medieval fantasy adventure. The game follows a group of elite soldiers known as ‘Blue Fox’ as they traverse a hostile world plagued by war.

Read: The Diofield Chronicle is Square Enix’s answer to Fire Emblem

You’ll need to control each soldier in on the battlefield, assessing risks in real-time, and using the tactical pause to issue orders and help them survive vicious onslaughts. It’s a standalone adventure, not tied to any other franchise, and looks to be a more Western take on the typical Square Enix formula.

Session: Skate Sim

Image: Crea-ture Studios

Release Date: 22 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Session: Skate Sim is gunning for the skateboarding fans when it launches out of early access in September 2022. This skating game is inspired by ‘the golden age of street skating – the 1990s’ and is designed to reintroduce players to a brand new world of skate culture through unique controls, and a wider open world.

While it’s a tough ask to pull players away from the arcadey nostalgia of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the slick, more realistic mechanics and gorgeous world of Session: Skate Sim make a fair case for moving on. It’s certainly one of the major game releases to keep an eye on in September.

Beacon Pines

Image: Hiding Spot

Release Date: 22 September 2022

Platform(s): Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Beacon Pines is a gorgeous indie adventure game from Hiding Spot that is partially inspired by story books, as well as Twin Peaks. You play as Luka, a young deer tasked with investigating a mysterious town where strange things are happening. With a magical storybook by your side, you’ll be able to travel deeper into these mysteries, and discover what’s really going down in Beacon Pines.

Beyond having an awesome story hook, Beacon Pines also rocks a gorgeous, painterly art style designed to reflect pop-up adventure books. It’s a unique aesthetic, and one that looks phenomenal in action. Look for Beacon Pines when it joins the major game releases of September 2022.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Image: Bandai Namco

Release Date: 22 September 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Rhythm game fans will be delighted to know a brand new Taiko no Tatsujin is part of the September game releases, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Rhythm Festival invites you to shake and tap your Joy-Con controllers to perform special musical shows, guided by the game’s iconic drum mascot.

There are online battles, party modes, and plenty of toe-tapping beats to conquer, which should keep you grooving to the beat for hours. If you’re really keen for the game, it also launches alongside a Drum Set bundle that includes a special Switch drum accessory. This isn’t necessary to play the game, but it is extremely fun.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: 26 September 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC

The iconic Lich King is back in September, as part of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic for PC. This revival of the beloved 2008 WoW expansion pack will likely deliver a nostalgic tear to the eye of players who enjoyed the original experience more than a decade ago, and will hopefully also enthral new players.

In this expansion, you’ll need to journey through the icy realm of Northrend, and conquer the gathering armies of the Lich King, who occupies the gnarly Icecrown Citadel. Journey alone, or bring your mates along for this remastered ride.

Airoheart

Image: Pixel Heart Studio

Release Date: 30 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Airoheart is a distinctly Zelda-inspired dungeon crawling adventure from Australian developer, Pixel Heart Studio. This game was a solid success on Kickstarter, and is now launching for PC and consoles in September.

If you’re a fan of classic Legend of Zelda, you’ll likely find something to love in this charming pixel romp. You’ll play as a young hero journeying through the land of Engard, on a quest to stop his brother from unleashing an ancient evil on the land. With puzzles to solve and dungeons to conquer, there’s plenty in store in Airoheart.

Which major video game releases are on your list for September 2022? Tell us about what you’re keen on via Twitter: @GamesHubDotCom.