Return to Monkey Island is launching this September

Return to Monkey Island has locked in a release date, with keen fans officially able to get their hands on the game from 19 September 2022 – aka International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Given the swashbuckling subject matter of the long-awaited sequel, this feels rather appropriate.

A new trailer for the game appeared at Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, and was heralded by returning salesman, Stan S. Stanman. Brief snippets revealed more about the game’s exotic locales, which include a gambling hall, a deserted island, and the returning cliffs of Monkey Island itself.

The game is available to preorder now, with all keen buyers able to nab themselves some ‘Free Horse Armour’ in the deal. As Stanman makes clear, however, ‘the horse armour has no practical use in-game and in no way will contribute to the gameplay, puzzles or narrative of Return to Monkey Island.’

It’ll certainly be nice to have in your inventory, however.

This light jab is a direct reference to the iconic horse armour released for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, an item which arguably sparked the current flood of cosmetic microtransactions in mainstream AAA games.

You can check out the new trailer for the game below:

Return to Monkey Island is coming from Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox, in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. It’s a direct sequel to the events of The Secret of Monkey Island and follow-up LeChuck’s Revenge, although it will tell a whole new story with a brand new, cartoonish art style.

Here’s the game’s official description, courtesy of Devolver Digital:

‘It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes.’ Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

Return to Monkey Island launches for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2022.

