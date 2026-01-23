Control: Ultimate Edition is coming to iOS devices, including the iPhone, in early 2026. We have seen stripped-down console versions on mobile in the past, but Remedy Entertainment is promising the full AAA experience.

With the base game and Ultimate Edition expansions included, Control could be a massive hit on iOS, competing with the other top iPhone ports.

How Well Will Control: Ultimate Edition Run on iOS?

Control: Ultimate Edition is expected to work on high-end Apple iPhone devices, including the 15 Pro and Pro Max. The game is also coming to iPads with M-series chips and will be supported on the Apple Vision Pro.

Control: Ultimate Edition arrived on Mac in 2025 and has received rave reviews. It works best on later M-series devices, but the game is also compatible with M1 iMacs and MacBooks.

Several AAA blockbuster games have been released on Apple phones since the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were released. Control will utilise Apple’s high-end chips to bring the full console experience to mobile.

Control will come with custom touch controls, but the ideal way to play the game on mobile is with a dedicated mobile controller. With full controller support, a premium gamepad like the Backbone would work a charm. The Backbone Pro controller offers a console-like experience for mobile gamers, and the latest version is fully supported by Apple.

Control will run better on the latest chips, but the game will work on several iPhones. Control: Ultimate Edition will make the most of Apple Silicon to deliver the ultimate Control experience on the go.

Can Control Compete with Resident Evil & Death Stranding?

A fully fledged console game running on mobile hardware was a pipe dream not so long ago, but Apple’s impressive silicon chips have opened the floodgates. Control will join a host of top-quality console experiences on iOS.

All Resident Evil games are excellent ports of the console versions. Resident Evil 4 Remake came out in 2023, so seeing such a modern game work so well on an iPhone is a remarkable achievement.

Death Stranding has also been praised for its graphics and solid frame rate. The open-world gameplay is superb on iOS, and Apple’s optimisation for the original PlayStation exclusive is exceptional.

Going by early reports and previews, Control is expected to be brilliant on mobile. As a native Apple Silicon port, Apple is right behind the project, and the recent Mac version is expertly optimised and well received.

Although the price has not been confirmed, the Mac version is available at $39.99, so we could see a similar price for Control: Ultimate Edition on iOS. As for the release date, the game is scheduled to land on the Apple App Store in early 2026.