The Backbone controller has been around for several years, with the first edition releasing for iOS in October 2020. An Android version came two years later, and the controller has become a popular choice among mobile gamers ever since.

Backbone Labs has been hard at work behind the scenes, and the Backbone Pro model was announced in May. The Pro version is a beefed-up Backbone One, offering full-size joysticks, programmable back buttons, and several other QoL improvements.

Backbone Pro vs. Backbone One

Mobile controllers have been around for years, but the Backbone has given mobile gamers a console-quality controller that promises to enhance your gaming experience tenfold. The Backbone One is comfortable and convenient and compatible with a host of iOS and Android phones.

The Backbone comes with a handy app, which shows off all compatible games from various game stores. By pressing the Backbone button on the controller, the app will open directly and take you straight to your gaming library.

You can get the free app for firmware updates, while the Backbone+ subscription app offers an enhanced gaming hub with 1080p streaming and social chat. The subscription is $39.99 for the year, which is just over $4 per month.

Backbone Labs was already onto a winner with the original, but the Backbone Pro has taken mobile gaming to the next level. The One version is still an excellent controller, but the lack of full-size thumbsticks is a setback. The Pro fixes this while also offering hall effect triggers and rear customisable back buttons.

The Backbone Pro is a larger design, similar to a regular console gamepad, making long gaming sessions much more comfortable. The Pro also offers sculptured grips and has quieter front buttons.

‘FlowState’ is one of the biggest new editions. This allows the Pro to seamlessly switch between mobile and other devices, while the One is only designed for mobile and remote play. Players will get up to 40 hours of playtime while in wireless mode on the Backbone Pro.

Best Games to Play Using the Backbone Pro

With a vast number of AAA games coming to iPhone since the launch of the 2023 models and the Google Play Store packed full of top titles, the Backbone has arrived at just the right time. We can now have a fully-fledged console-like experience from our mobile phones.

Resident Evil and the Backbone go hand in hand. Arguably, the best game in the franchise is the Resident Evil 4 remake, and the Backbone, especially the Pro, works like a dream with the iconic Capcom title. Resident Evil 2, 7, and Village are also playable on the iPhone with the Backbone.

Call of Duty is one of the most popular franchises on console, and the mobile version is available on the iOS and Android stores. Although Call of Duty: Mobile is a watered-down version, playing the game with a Backbone Pro controller gives it that console-like feeling.

Along with blockbuster games from the biggest names in the gaming industry, the Backbone also works superbly with indie titles, such as Stardew Valley, Super Bear Adventure, and The Bug Butcher. Terraria, one of the best-selling games of all time, can also be played on mobile with the Backbone One and Backbone Pro controllers.

More AAA Games Coming to Mobile Devices

With massive gaming franchises like Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption already available on mobile, expect more to come down the line. As the technology continues to progress with more advanced mobile chips, more ambitious titles will arrive on iOS and Android phones.

Red Dead Redemption is one of the latest high-profile games to hit mobile, with Netflix bringing the classic title to life on iOS and Android. If you have a compatible device and a Netflix account, Red Dead Redemption can be enjoyed on mobile with the Backbone.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence promises to be a big hit on iOS and Android. The upcoming free-to-play third-person shooter will be compatible with Backbone devices, making it feel much like the previous two The Division console games.

With AAA mobile gaming really taking off lately, we are expecting more big franchises to jump on board. An Elden Ring mobile port would be special, while more Resident Evil games are always welcome. If Red Dead can come to mobile, we could potentially see Grand Theft Auto 4 or 5 pop up down the road.