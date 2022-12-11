Oz Comic Con

ACMI

Out of Bounds: Exploring the Limits of Videogames

A gang of wayward artists escape the confines of one of gaming’s biggest online worlds. Out of Bounds follows a group…

Australia

10 Dec - 23 Apr 2023
Conventions

Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 (Online)

North America, Online

Remote
Programs

USS Hornet

CarrierCon 2022

Come aboard for a new convention experience!

USA

19 Mar - 19 Mar 2022
Expo

Free Play Florida

Free Play Florida 2022

Orlando, United States

USA

18 Nov - 20 Nov 2022
Warhammer 40,000 Darktide game review
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review – Grendyl’s Last Chancers

Despite ever-present technical issues during its launch period, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide exhilarates with its meaty, satisfying combat.

Jam Walker

Dec 5, 2022
The Callisto Protocol review
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

The Callisto Protocol review - We’ve seen this gore before

A gory horror game synthesised from many parts, The Callisto Protocol tries to invoke its influences while striving for something…

Nicholas Kennedy

Dec 2, 2022
marvel's midnight suns review
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Marvel's Midnight Suns review – Friendship triumphs over evil

Two halves make a weird and wonderful whole in this hybrid of tactical combat and dating sim.

Leah J. Williams

Dec 1, 2022
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me review
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me review - Drag me to hell

An underwhelming plot and a lack of ideas has The Devil in Me feeling like a mild, self-sabotaging entry in…

Nicholas Kennedy

Nov 23, 2022
Pentiment game review xbox pc
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Pentiment review - Making history

Pentiment is a sophisticated work of historical fiction, an adventure steeped in conscientious period detail, with a setting that feels…

David Wildgoose

Nov 23, 2022
