GTA 6 release window narrows to ‘Fall 2025’

Take-Two's latest financial reports have narrowed the GTA 6 release window.
17 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
gta 6 trailer screenshot

PlayStation

Image: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 publisher Take-Two has confirmed a Fall 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] launch window for the game, narrowing its planned release window. In its initial launch trailer, GTA 6 was only given a nebulous 2025 date – but with this update, it appears plans are proceeding smoothly.

In global terms, Take-Two plans to release GTA 6 between September to November 2025.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games‘ previously established window of calendar 2025 to Fall of calendar 2025 for GTA 6,” Take-Two said in its latest financial reports, per VGC. “Consumer anticipation for the title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial input continue to increase.”

We’d assume the game is planned for the later half of this period, to better align with the holiday period and potential gifts around Christmas – but we’ll have to stay tuned for firmer details.

GTA 6 will be one of the biggest releases of 2025 – and potentially the entire decade of games – so it’s likely its launch will be closely watched by its biggest competitors. In the same way some developers scrambled out of the way of Hades 2, we can expect the game to cause a ripple effect in whatever month it launches.

Read: Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 officially launches in 2025

Take-Two’s release window confirmation arrives after months of speculation around the release date for GTA 6. Despite the game’s trailer flagging 2025 for release, several reports alleged that date was not firm, and the game could slip into 2026 due to production “falling behind.”

For now, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as Take-Two’s financial reports suggest a confidence in the game. It’s worth noting GTA 6 has been in development for several years – and that given any delay would be major news, Take-Two has likely been careful about selecting its release window. As one of the biggest games for the company possibly ever, it’s being treated with a fair amount of delicacy.

Those looking forward to GTA 6 should plan to clear their schedules around September to November 2025, and prepare adequately for the mammoth gaming sessions ahead. It’s likely Take-Two will narrow the game’s release date even further by the end of 2024 or early 2025, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

