PlayStation Plus: Game Catalog for May 2024 announced

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May 2024 has been revealed, with a strong array of inclusions for subscribers. There’s blockbuster hits in the lot, like Red Dead Redemption 2 – which remains an absolutely essential game – but also plenty of other smaller titles worth checking out.

For Sims fans, the City Living expansion will be available on PlayStation Plus shortly. This adds the ability to explore the bustling city of San Myshuno, and take part in new activities with pals. It also introduces new types of housing for your Sims, including fancy penthouses.

Deceive Inc. is another game you should add to your list. This is a spy-themed multiplayer game where you must work alongside a team to extract a package, in various maps hiding secrets. Deceive Inc. never quite got the attention it deserved on launch. It’s a very nifty game, and one that’s defined by excellent novelty. Hopefully, its inclusion in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog will allow plenty of new players to jump in.

Read: Deceive Inc. is a snappy spy royale littered with tricks

Beyond these, there’s also Crime Boss: Rockay City – a celebrity-filled crime adventure that seems to fall into “bad-good” territory, based on its reviews. In this game, you are a “rising underworld star” looking to make a name for yourself, and become the new king of Rockay City. There’s elements of Payday here, and plenty of silly, over-the-top cameos to keep the action pumping.

The Settlers: New Allies is another solid pick. While the game doesn’t quite live up to its predecessors, it’s still a fun, light city builder with neat mechanics, and a tight story-driven campaign.

Here’s the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) subscribers in May 2024:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest 2 (PS4)

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

Those on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also gain access to these classics:

2Xtreme (PS4, PS5)

G-Police (PS4, PS5)

Worms Pinball (PS4, PS5)

All titles will be available to play and download from 21 May 2024. You can find out more about the latest PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on the PlayStation Blog.