Preserve gaming history with the Xbox 360 Store sale

Microsoft has reduced prices on the Xbox 360 Store to encourage players to grab games before they're gone.
16 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
child of light xbox 360 store

Image: Ubisoft Montreal

In late 2023, Microsoft announced the Xbox 360 Store and associated online services would be shuttered, as the company planned to refocus support on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Two months prior to the announced shut down in July 2024, the company has now discounted a range of Xbox 360 games, and encouraged players to purchase them before they’re gone forever.

“To celebrate the legacy of Xbox 360, we’re working with our amazing publishing partners to bring you as many price reductions from our online store or from the Xbox 360 Store on the console,” Mike Nelson, Xbox Wire editor revealed.

More price reductions will be made available on 18 June and 16 July, with the intention to bring out “as many repriced games as possible before the end of July.” The intention here is to allow players to preserve these digital games, and to experience the best of Xbox 360 in digital form, before the games are taken down.

Anyone who has purchased any Xbox 360 game from the Xbox 360 Store will maintain access to these titles in perpetuity – so if you purchase a game in the new sale, you’ll still keep it forever, regardless of the Xbox 360 Store’s online status.

Read: ESA won’t support copyright exemption for digital game archives

While some of the games on the Xbox 360 Store will remain available digitally, via the newer Microsoft Store, the removal of the 360 marketplace is likely to boost prices for physical copies of games, making them harder to source.

It’s also worth noting that several digital-only games will vanish when the Xbox 360 Store is taken down. Here’s the full list, as collated by VGC. If you’re picking any games to grab, these might be the best options.

As for other great games to preserve digitally, Microsoft has now published a complete list of Xbox 360 games that are steeply discounted. Most are at 80-90% off, and going for only a few dollars, so there’s certainly bargains to be had.

The first wave of games on sale includes: Far Cry 4, Child of Light, Murdered: Soul Suspect, Raving Rabbids: Alive & Kicking, Sniper: Ghost Warrior, Thief, Worms Revolution, and much more. The full list of games can be browsed on Xbox Wire.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

