Tomb Raider live-action TV series moving forward at Amazon

In early 2023, rumours around a live-action Tomb Raider reboot swirled, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) would be writing a new adaptation of the video game series. Now, Amazon has confirmed these rumours, and their accuracy.

As announced during its recent Upfront event, Amazon has ordered a Tomb Raider series from Waller-Bridge, and it’s in the process of being developed for streaming on Prime Video.

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode,” Waller-Bridge said of the project, via Deadline. “Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

At this stage, no cast members for Amazon’s Tomb Raider have been revealed, but we anticipate updates over the coming year. Based on a brief description, it appears this adaptation will be an ambitious, globe-trotting adventure that stays true to the iconic game series.

Per early details, this adaptation of Tomb Raider will tie into new films and video games in some manner, although we’ll have to stay tuned to see what Amazon has planned. As previously noted, Amazon Games is the publisher for the next two Tomb Raider games, which are currently in development at Crystal Dynamics.

With this announcement, Amazon adds to an already-impressive roster of video game adaptations. Its recent adaptation of Fallout was a smash hit success, hitting the top of streaming charts near-instantly, and immediately being picked up for a second season. It also inspired a revival of the Fallout games, and a hunger for new video game adaptations.

At this stage, not much is known about Amazon’s future plans for Tomb Raider, and who it’s eyeing for the titular role. But what is clear is that Amazon has big plans for this adaptation, and the future of the Tomb Raider series.