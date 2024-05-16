News

 > News > Game Development

Drag queen fighting game Drag Her! is being shut down

All work on Drag Her! has ceased due to a lack of secure funding.
16 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
drag her game

Game Development

Image: Fighting Chance Games

Share Icon

Highly-anticipated comedy fighter Drag Her!, which starred a cast of deadly drag queens, is being shut down after three years in development, due to a lack of secure funding. The team at Fighting Chance Games took to Twitter / X to confirm the news, and to thank fans for their enthusiasm over the last few years.

Drag Her! was a popular title in online social circles, for its novelty and fun, and its depiction of popular drag queens like Alaska 5000 and BenDeLaCreme. It achieved an early boost with a successful Kickstarter in 2022, but this small USD $75,000 injection seemingly wasn’t enough to sustain work on the game.

While the funding aided production of an ample demo – which was a major hit on the SXSW Sydney 2023 showfloor, and at other events – the team wasn’t able to secure publishing support, which would have helped the game to market.

“Over the life of this project, we have pitched to a long list of publishers, platforms, and more looking to get Drag Her! picked up,” Fighting Chance Games said. “Despite a groundswell of audience support, a fully funded Kickstarter, successful grant applications, and wonderful turnout at major game events – no amount of legitimacy we built has culminated in a deal.”

Read: The SXSW Sydney 2023 Games Showcase contained multitudes

Due to a lack of funding, all work on Drag Her! will now cease, and the team behind it will disband. Fighting Chance Games has expressed deep disappointment with this decision, but admitted that “creative risk” meant the odds were stacked against the game from the beginning. Despite knowing this, the team pursued their goal of creating a “fun f*cking game.”

“This is because for us, Drag Her! was a killer piece of gay media – a chance to showcase the sheer joy of queer culture – and an opportunity to move the community forward,” Fighting Chance said. “A game that could normalise, equalise, and validate, rather than force us to the margins.”

To celebrate what could have been, Fighting Chance Games will release Drag Her! Failure to Launch Edition for free on Steam, on 17 May. This version of the game is incomplete, but does feature three queens to fight with, local versus, and online multiplayer. It will serve as the “final” release of Drag Her! as a marker of the ambitions driving Fighting Chance Games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
child of light xbox 360 store
?>
News

Preserve gaming history with the Xbox 360 Store sale

Microsoft has reduced prices on the Xbox 360 Store to encourage players to grab games before they're gone.

Leah J. Williams
mortal kombat 2 film
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 2 film locks in October 2025 release

Mortal Kombat 2 finally has a firm release date.

Leah J. Williams
deceive inc game
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Game Catalog for May 2024 announced

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May 2024.

Leah J. Williams
the division heartland cancelled
?>
News

Ubisoft has cancelled The Division Heartland

Ubisoft has pulled the plug on The Division Heartland, to focus on "bigger opportunities" for the future.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed shadows trailer protagonists
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches in November 2024

Assassin's Creed Shadows will star dual protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login