Mortal Kombat 2 film locks in October 2025 release

Mortal Kombat 2, sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat film adaptation, is officially set to arrive on 24 October 2025. The Gold Coast-filmed production has had a wild road to release, with its late arrival attributed to filming delays, as actors went on strike for fairer pay and protections in mid-2023. Production officially wrapped in early 2024 following this brief pause, and the film is now in post-production in the lead up to its official launch.

As announced, the vast majority of the original cast is returning for this sequel, including Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Mehcad Brooks as Jax. Kano, who was seemingly killed in the first film, will also be returning – and given he was the backbone of Mortal Kombat, that should come as a relief to fans.

Newcomers include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana. Shao Kahn, King Jerrod, Queen Sindel, and Quan Chi will also make their debut in this film, suggesting the film will explore more of the wider Mortal Kombat universe.

As for the plot, that’s yet to be detailed – but realistically, it’s likely to once again focus loosely on the tournament of Mortal Kombat. In the lore of the popular game series, “Mortal Kombat” is essentially a fight for the survival of realms. There are six main realms in the series, and one may only conquer another by defeating the greatest warriors of each realm in succession, in a tournament of martial arts.

Really, the plot is an excuse for over-the-top action, bloody battles, and plenty of cartoonish gore. The 2021 Mortal Kombat film may have been bogged down by some strange exposition and a mundane plot about family, but it certainly got the bloodier, sillier aspects of the Mortal Kombat franchise right.

Should Mortal Kombat 2 lean more heavily into camp action and ridiculous kills, it should more than live up to its predecessor. There’s high hopes for the upcoming film, and the fan-favourite characters it’s set to introduce. We can expect news and updates around the film over the coming months, although patience is needed, given that late October 2025 release date. Stay tuned for more on Mortal Kombat 2.