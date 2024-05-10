Summer Game Fest kicks off in early June 2024, with this year’s celebration peppered by a range of major events and showcases revealing new games, and plenty more. From Nintendo to Xbox, to Wholesome Games and beyond, there’s a massive range of companies presenting news and announcements in this year’s festivities.

If your late 2024 gaming calendar is looking light, prepare to have it filled in. We’re likely to see updates and release dates for already-announced titles throughout Summer Game Fest, as well as a smorgasbord of surprises thrown in.

Here’s all the biggest events and showcases for Summer Game Fest 2024, and how to watch them around the world.

Guerrilla Collective Showcase – 6 June

Kicking off Summer Game Fest is the annual Guerrilla Collective Showcase. This year, the show will take place online and in-person on 6 June 2024, with everyone invited to celebrate “the industry’s best developers and publishers” in an approachable space. In the past, the Guerrilla Collective Showcase has revealed some bangers, so it’s a great idea to tune into this year’s iteration.

Here’s when the online portion of the show will take place:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (7 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (7 June) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (7 June)

– 5:00 am NZST (7 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (6 June)

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase will air on the MediaIndieExchange YouTube and Twitch.

Access-Ability Summer Showcase – 7 June

The Access-Ability Summer Showcase will return on 7 June 2024. In this dedicated showcase, the work of disabled game developers will be highlighted, and the importance of accessibility features in games will also be explored.

The show will air at the following times:

Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (8 June) | 11:00pm AWST (7 June)

– 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (8 June) | 11:00pm AWST (7 June) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZST (8 June)

– 3:00 am NZST (8 June) United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (7 June)

– 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (7 June) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm CET (7 June)

The Access-Ability Summer Showcase will be livestreamed on Twitch, and will be available as a replay on YouTube later.

Summer Game Fest – 7 June

Summer Game Fest returns on 7 June 2024, with a “cross-platform live showcase of what’s next for video games.” As usual, the show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and will feature an array of new and upcoming games from global video game developers.

Summer Game Fest will be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter / X and other platforms at the following times around the world:

Australia – 7:00 am AEST | 6:30am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (8 June)

– 7:00 am AEST | 6:30am ACST | 5:00 am AWST (8 June) New Zealand – 9:00 am NZST (8 June)

– 9:00 am NZST (8 June) United States – 2:00 pm PDT | 5:00 pm EDT (7 June)

– 2:00 pm PDT | 5:00 pm EDT (7 June) United Kingdom – 9:00 pm GMT (7 June)

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition – 7 June

Immediately following Summer Game Fest on 7 June 2024, a special SGF Edition of Day of the Devs will air. This showcase will spotlight a number of indie game developers, and their latest projects. Timing will depend on the finish of Summer Game Fest.

Stay tuned for more details.

Wholesome Direct – 8 June

Wholesome Games has locked in a Wholesome Direct online showcase for 8 June 2024, with over 70 games set to feature. The latest Direct will be a cosy alternative to the bombast of Summer Game Fest, with quieter and more calming vibes.

Here’s how the timing works out around the world:

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (9 June)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (9 June) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (9 June)

– 4:00 am NZST (9 June) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (8 June)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (8 June) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CET (8 June)

The show will be live on the Wholesome Games social channels, including YouTube and Twitch.

Future Games Show – 8 June

The Future Games Show will return the day after Summer Game Fest, on 8 June 2024. Around 40 games for Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC will be shown off during the livestream, so there should be plenty of gems to discover.

Exact timing hasn’t been locked in yet, but you can expect the show to air on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter / X, TikTok, and GamesRadar.

Xbox Games Showcase – 9 June

The Xbox Games Showcase officially returns on 9 June 2024. We’ll likely see more of Starfield‘s Shattered Space story expansion here, as well as a new look at MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Following the show, a dedicated “[Redacted] Direct” will air, spotlighting a mystery game that could be the next Call of Duty.

Here’s when the Xbox Games Showcase show will air:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (10 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (10 June) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (10 June)

– 5:00 am NZST (10 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (9 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (9 June)

You’ll find the livestream on the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

PC Gaming Show – 9 June

The PC Gaming Show is also returning around Summer Game Fest this year, with this showcase airing on 9 June 2024. As noted, the livestream will mark the tenth anniversary of the PC Gaming Show, so you can expect a packed celebration filled with goodies.

This showcase will air at the following times:

Australia – 6:00 am AEST | 5:30 am ACST | 4:00 am AWST (10 June)

– 6:00 am AEST | 5:30 am ACST | 4:00 am AWST (10 June) New Zealand – 8:00 am NZST (10 June)

– 8:00 am NZST (10 June) United States – 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET (9 June)

– 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET (9 June) United Kingdom – 9:00 pm BST | 10:00pm CET (9 June)

You’ll be able to tune in via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter / X, Steam, and Bilibili

Ubisoft Forward – 10 June

Ubisoft has confirmed its annual Ubisoft Forward showcase will return on 10 June 2024, bringing new game reveals, announcements, and other tidbits to the ears of awaiting gamers. For now, all Ubisoft has revealed is that it’ll feature “exciting news on upcoming games from [its] teams around the world.”

Exact timing has not been revealed, so stay tuned for more details. As in past years, the event will air live on YouTube, Twitch, and other Ubisoft social channels.

Nintendo Direct – TBA

In a recent Twitter / X post, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed two major bits of news: there’s a new Nintendo console on the way, and Nintendo Direct is returning in June 2024. There isn’t a firm date for this showcase just yet, but around Summer Game Fest, we know we’ll see a Direct for “the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024.”

Stay tuned for more details.

Summer Game Fest season kicks off with the Guerrilla Collective Showcase on 6 June 2024, with this event followed by a week-long celebration of new and upcoming video games. Stay tuned for all the latest announcements from the show.