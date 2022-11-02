The best deals from the PlayStation Store in November 2022

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting three mega sales – The Halloween Sale, The Sims 4 Game Packs sale, and the November Savings showcase. If you’re looking for your next favourite adventure, or are stocking up for the December holiday, there are a bunch of favourites going cheap. There are also some new savings on recent hits, which may attract the ‘wait and watch’ crowd – with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Cult of the Lamb amongst other newer releases going cheap.

Those keen on the console version of The Sims 4 may also be tempted by the major expansion pack sale – even newer hits like Werewolves and Dream Home Decorator are discounted, and they’re both great.

If you’re still feeling the spooky vibes from All Hallow’s Eve, there’s even better news on the sales front. Horror and horror-adjacent titles are all on sale right now, with Dying Light 2, The Quarry, Dead By Daylight, House of Ashes, and other haunting tales on offer.

You can even grab the Dark Pictures Anthology triple pack (House of Ashes, Man of Medan, Little Hope) for AU $50.97 – the cheapest it’s ever been.

Here are a few choice picks from the latest PlayStation Store sales.

Note: All prices are in Australian Dollars (AUD). Similar discounts will be available in your region’s PlayStation Store.

A Way Out (PS4) – $9.98 (was $39.95)

(PS4) – $9.98 Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $57.98 (was $144.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $57.98 Bugsnax (PS4 | PS5) – $13.18 (was $32.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $13.18 Cult of the Lamb (PS4 | PS5) – $35.96 (was $44.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $35.96 Crusader Kings III (PS5) – $52.46 (was $69.95)

(PS5) – $52.46 Days Gone (PS4) – $23.98 (was $59.95)

(PS4) – $23.98 Death’s Door (PS4 | PS5) – $14.97 (was $29.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $14.97 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4 | PS5) – $59.97 (was $99.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $59.97 Diablo 3: Eternal Collection (PS4) – $32.98 (was $99.95)

(PS4) – $32.98 Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (PS4) – $33.98 (was $84.95)

(PS4) – $33.98 Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4 | PS5) – $58.77 (was $97.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $58.77 Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5) – $15.47 (was $30.95)

(PS5) – $15.47 Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 | PS5) – $42.47 (was $84.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $42.47 Lost Judgment (PS4 | PS5) – $44.97 (was $99.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $44.97 Marvel’s Avengers (PS4 | PS5) – $27.98 (was $69.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $27.98 Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle (PS4) – $24.98 (was $99.95)

(PS4) – $24.98 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 | PS5) – $26.98 (was $89.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $26.98 My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) – $32.97 (was $54.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $32.97 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (PS4) – $19.99 (was $99.95)

(PS4) – $19.99 Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 (was $54.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS4 | PS5) – $35.71 (was $54.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $35.71 Planet Coaster: Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $42.33 (was $120.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $42.33 Resident Evil 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $13.73 (was $54.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $13.73 Resident Evil 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $13.73 (was $54.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $13.73 Superhot VR (PSVR) – $15.18 (was $37.95)

(PSVR) – $15.18 Tales of Arise (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 (was $99.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4 | PS5) – $19.97 (was $39.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $19.97 The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack (PS4 | PS5) – $50.97 (was $84.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $50.97 The Quarry – Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $77.97 (was $129.95)

(PS4 | PS5) – $77.97 The Sims 4: Werewolves (PS4) – $23.96 (was $29.95)

(PS4) – $23.96 The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator (PS4) – $20.96 (was $29.95)

(PS4) – $20.96 The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle (PS4) – $29.97 (was $59.95)

(PS4) – $29.97 The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (PS4) – $27.98 (was $69.95)

(PS4) – $27.98 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4) – $59.97 (was $99.95)

(PS4) – $59.97 Two Point Campus (PS4 | PS5) – $47.99 (was $59.99)

(PS4 | PS5) – $47.99 Until Dawn (PS4) – $12.47 (was $24.95)

(PS4) – $12.47 Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 (was $99.95)

You can browse all the deals on offer here.