God of War Ragnarok leads 2023 DICE Awards nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced its nominees for the 26th annual DICE Awards, set to take place in Las Vegas in February 2023. The prestigious list includes 12 major nods for the award-sweeping God of War Ragnarok, as well as nominations for blockbusters like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

Indie favourites like Immortality and NORCO have also been nominated for DICE Awards, alongside beloved all-ages hits Disney Dreamlight Valley, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There’s even a nod for wild indie hit Trombone Champ, which is fantastic to see.

Here’s every major DICE Awards nomination for 2023, per AIAS and IGN.

DICE Awards 2023: Every major game nomination

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Tenatcular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

The winners of the 26th annual DICE Awards will be crowned on 23 February 2023. Stay tuned for a full list of award winners.