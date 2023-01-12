News

God of War Ragnarok leads 2023 DICE Awards nominations

The DICE Awards nominees for 2023 also include other heavy hitters like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.
13 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
God of War Ragnarok dice awards nominations

Image: Sony Santa Monica

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced its nominees for the 26th annual DICE Awards, set to take place in Las Vegas in February 2023. The prestigious list includes 12 major nods for the award-sweeping God of War Ragnarok, as well as nominations for blockbusters like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

Indie favourites like Immortality and NORCO have also been nominated for DICE Awards, alongside beloved all-ages hits Disney Dreamlight Valley, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There’s even a nod for wild indie hit Trombone Champ, which is fantastic to see.

Here’s every major DICE Awards nomination for 2023, per AIAS and IGN.

DICE Awards 2023: Every major game nomination

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • IMMORTALITY
  • NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby’s Dream Buffet
  • Lost in Play
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 22
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • MLB The Show 22
  • NBA 2k23
  • OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Dwarf Fortress
  • IXION
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Warhammer 40,000: CHaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2
  • Tenatcular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Diablo Immortal
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • IMMORTALITY
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • IMMORTALITY
  • TUNIC

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

The winners of the 26th annual DICE Awards will be crowned on 23 February 2023. Stay tuned for a full list of award winners.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

