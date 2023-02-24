Elden Ring wins game of the year at the DICE Awards 2023

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has taken yet another industry-judged game of the year award, earning the top honour 2023 DICE Awards, run by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. The challenging and awe-filled open-world action RPG took out a total of five DICE awards, including Outstanding Design, Technical Achievement, Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, and the overall Game of the Year.

The news comes shortly after publisher Bandai Namco announced that the sales of Elden Ring have reached over 20 million copies, and follows the title’s Game of the Year wins at The Game Awards and the user-voted Golden Joystick Awards.

Elden Ring’s biggest rival of the DICE Awards – and virtually all other awards that looked at the achievements of video games in 2022 – was God of War Ragnarok, a game that was nominated for 12 awards, and won a total of six. The PlayStation blockbuster took out the awards for Best Adventure Game, and awards for Art Direction, Animation, Character, Story, Audio Design and Original Music.

In our review of Elden Ring, we called it an ‘exceptional, accomplished work that realises a fantasy world of solemnity, beauty, and menacing uncertainty you can’t help but lose yourself in.’

