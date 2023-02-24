News

 > News > PC

Elden Ring wins game of the year at the DICE Awards 2023

Elden Ring has taken out the top honor at the 2023 DICE Awards, as well as several other award categories.
24 Feb 2023
Edmond Tran
Elden Ring took out several awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

PC

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has taken yet another industry-judged game of the year award, earning the top honour 2023 DICE Awards, run by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. The challenging and awe-filled open-world action RPG took out a total of five DICE awards, including Outstanding Design, Technical Achievement, Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, and the overall Game of the Year.

The news comes shortly after publisher Bandai Namco announced that the sales of Elden Ring have reached over 20 million copies, and follows the title’s Game of the Year wins at The Game Awards and the user-voted Golden Joystick Awards.

Elden Ring’s biggest rival of the DICE Awards – and virtually all other awards that looked at the achievements of video games in 2022 – was God of War Ragnarok, a game that was nominated for 12 awards, and won a total of six. The PlayStation blockbuster took out the awards for Best Adventure Game, and awards for Art Direction, Animation, Character, Story, Audio Design and Original Music.

In our review of Elden Ring, we called it an ‘exceptional, accomplished work that realises a fantasy world of solemnity, beauty, and menacing uncertainty you can’t help but lose yourself in.’

Find out more about 2023 DICE Awards, including a full list of winners and finalists.

See Elden Ring on Amazon

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
DICE Awards 2022 Winners, Finalists, Nominations
?>
News

DICE Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring led the nominations and wins at the 2023 DICE Awards, which celebrate the…

Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings mtg magic the gathering
?>
News

The Lord of the Rings is coming to Magic: The Gathering

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will let players journey through Tolkien's Third Age.

Leah J. Williams
mario rabbids sparks of hope game dlc tower of doooom
?>
News

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 'Tower of Doooom' lands in March

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will get its first DLC pack in early March, with two more to follow.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve confirms every major Steam game sale and event for 2023

Steam will host a range of major game sales and events in 2023, as detailed in a new Valve calendar.

Leah J. Williams
shinji mikami tango gameworks
?>
News

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks

Bethesda confirmed the news on Twitter, after a media report flagged Mikami's potential departure.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login