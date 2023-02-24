DICE Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) held the 26th annual DICE Awards in February 2023. The prestigious list included 12 major nominations for the award-sweeping God of War Ragnarok, as well as several accolades for blockbuster games including Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

Independent games like Immortality and NORCO were also nominated for DICE Awards, alongside beloved family-orientated hits Disney Dreamlight Valley, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There was even a nod for the highly amusing viral hit Trombone Champ, which was fantastic to see.

God of War Ragnarok ended up taking six total awards, earning Best Adventure Game, and awards for Art Direction, Animation, Character, Story, Audio Design and Original Music. Elden Ring took out five total awards, including Outstanding Design, Technical Achievement, Game Direction, Role-Playing Game of the Year, and the overall Game of the Year.

The incredibly inventive Tunic earned the accolade of Best Independent Game, and fellow independent game OlliOlli World claimed Best Sports Game in a category filled with big-budget AAA titles. Marvel Snap took out the award for Best Mobile Game.

Finally, Tim Schafer of Double Fine Productions (Psychonauts 2, The Secret of Monkey Island, Grim Fandango, Full Throttle) was awarded with the AIAS Hall of Fame Award, for his impactful contributions to the medium for over 30 years.

Here’s every major DICE Awards nomination and winner for 2023, per AIAS and IGN.

DICE Awards 2023: All winners and nominations

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas / Alain Mesa

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus / Sunny Suljic

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos / Christopher Judge [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy / Ashley Burch

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood / Dominic Armato

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors [WINNER]

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [WINNER]

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus [WINNER]

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7 [WINNER]

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World [WINNER]

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress [WINNER]

IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2 [WINNER]

Tentatcular

The Last Clockwinder

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss Book II

Red Matter 2 [WINNER]

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TUNIC [WINNER]

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

MARVEL SNAP [WINNER]

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker [WINNER]

MARVEL SNAP

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

MARVEL SNAP

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

TUNIC

Game of the Year

Elden Ring [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

