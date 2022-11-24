Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on board games

Amazon is currently hosting a major Black Friday sale that includes discounts on board games, video games, consoles, accessories, and more. Whether you’re looking to shop for Christmas, or treat yourself to something nice, there are plenty of good deals on offer.
On the board game front, there’s a bunch of excellent titles going cheap, from classics like Cluedo, Wingspan, Trivial Pursuit and Betrayal at House on the Hill to more recent releases like Star Wars Villainous and the complete Dungeons & Dragons core bundle.
Many of the games currently on sale feature in our ‘best board game’ lists for solo, co-op and party games – so they come highly recommended. There are also a number of games not technically included in the Black Friday sale that are still discounted heavily – so we’ve included those in our roundup.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best board game and tabletop game deals
Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.
- Alien: Fate of the Nostromo – $58.45
$89.99(-35%)
- Anno 1800 – $70.69
$89.95(-21%)
- Azul – $49.20
$69.96(-44%)
- Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate – $39.99
$84.99(-53%)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill 2nd Edition – $40.11
$84.99(-53%)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition – $63.89
$84.99(-25%)
- Bitoku – $97.86
$120.00(-18%)
- Catan – $39.20
$80.00(-51%)
- Carcassonne – $39.95
$60.00(-33%)
- Cluedo – $18.74
$42.99(-56%)
- Cluedo: Dracula – $23.98 (-60%)
- Cluedo: Scooby-Doo – $31.99
$54.99(-42%)
- Destinies – $63.33
$79.99(-21%)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins – $38.99
$56.99(-32%)
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set – $144.00
$209.99(-31%)
- Great Western Trail – $97.67
$119.95(-19%)
- Hero Quest – $168.20
$259.00(-35%)
- King of Tokyo Monster Box – $66.00
$99.95(-34%)
- Machi Koro 5th Anniversary – $38.95
$49.99(-22%)
- Monopoly Junior: Bluey – $23.99
$34.99(-31%)
- Monopoly: Dungeons & Dragons – $35.98
$44.98(-20%)
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings – $42.75
$66.99(-36%)
- Mysterium – $50.05
$72.00(-30%)
- My City – $55.42
$69.95(-21%)
- Risk – $33.74
$66.99(-50%)
- Risk: The Lord of the Rings Edition – $81.93
$124.99(-34%)
- Scotland Yard – $37.95
$60.95(-38%)
- Star Wars Villainous – $64.80
$84.99(-28%)
- Takenoko – $54.55
$80.00(-32%)
- Tapestry – $99.95
$149.99(-33%)
- Terraforming Mars – $81.00
$119.95(-32%)
- The Adventures of Robin Hood – $48.30
$89.95(-46%)
- The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition – $43.97
$56.99(-23%)
- Ticket to Ride – $39.20
$79.95(-51%)
- Trivial Pursuit – $19.59
$42.99(-54%)
- Twilight Imperium – $180.90
$250.00(-28%)
- Unmatched: Cobble & Fog – $53.10
$69.95(-24%)
- Wingspan – $67.20
$99.95(-33%)
