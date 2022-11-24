News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on board games

Amazon is hosting a major Black Friday sale that includes deals on some excellent board games.
25 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
Board Games

Image: Avalon Hill

Amazon is currently hosting a major Black Friday sale that includes discounts on board games, video games, consoles, accessories, and more. Whether you’re looking to shop for Christmas, or treat yourself to something nice, there are plenty of good deals on offer.

On the board game front, there’s a bunch of excellent titles going cheap, from classics like Cluedo, Wingspan, Trivial Pursuit and Betrayal at House on the Hill to more recent releases like Star Wars Villainous and the complete Dungeons & Dragons core bundle.

Many of the games currently on sale feature in our ‘best board game’ lists for solo, co-op and party games – so they come highly recommended. There are also a number of games not technically included in the Black Friday sale that are still discounted heavily – so we’ve included those in our roundup.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out the other roundups below:

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best board game and tabletop game deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions. 

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

