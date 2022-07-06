The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

Well folks, it’s finally happened. After two years of relative calm, despite the ongoing pandemic, we’ve finally hit a point where major AAA video game developers need to reckon with the overall impact coronavirus has had on production and communication. As a result of knock-on delays to development and a range of other factors, several games originally set for 2022 have now been pushed out by a longshot, with the slate of blockbuster releases from major publishers looking bare as a result.

It’s not just Starfield and Redfall – we’ve also seen titles like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 all move to a later 2023 slot. It’s left this year looking rather bare – but despite this, there are still several excellent looking video games set to launch shortly.

Here’s every major AAA video game you can still tentatively look forward to in 2022.

Note: Each month we will continue to highlight the most exciting games arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch – whether they be indepenent games or major commercial ones. This overarching list is by no means complete, but it does include the biggest AAA tentpole games set to launch over the next year, and provides a quick look at what’s to come. It will be updated as release dates fluctuate.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Image: Monolith Soft

Release Date: 29 July 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was originally set to release around October, but was pushed up by several months, likely to avoid conflicting with Splatoon 3. Whatever the reason, fans will be delighted to know the game is firmly locked in for the 2022 period. As with all games on this list, dates are still subject to change, but Nintendo appears to have faith in this long-awaited sequel and its position in the 2022 video games calendar.

This fresh story will see players roaming through wild battlefields with allies by their side as an unfolding war brings chaos to a peaceful land. As with past games, the focus here is on sleek adventure combat, and the ability to explore a sparkling open world.

Saints Row

Image: Volition

Release Date: 23 August 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Saints Row is a spiritual reboot of the lighthearted open-world crime game that features a whole new cast of colourful characters, a larger open world design, and plenty of exploding mayhem. The story at the heart of this game is one of inner-gang conflict: the Los Panteros, the Idols, and Marshall Defense Industries all vie for control of the streets. With a power vacuum left in the middle, your self-designed character winds up kickstarting their own group to stake a claim on society.

What follows looks to be a wild and silly ride through the streets of the fictional city of Santo Ileso. There’s less purple in this iteration, but there’s hope it will stick closely to the classic Saints formula.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Release Date: 1 September 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum suffered a major delay in 2021, which delivered the title its current release date: 1 September 2022. When the game launches, players can expect a stealthy, Styx-like romp through creepy Mordor territories as protagonist Gollum works to avoid watchful eyes.

Glimpses of this stealth gameplay have been seen in early trailers, as have Gollum’s sneaking abilities – and while the exact plot and how it relates to Lord of the Rings lore is currently up in the air, this title certainly looks intriguing on its own. Gollum is a fascinating character, and this game should give him plenty of time to shine.

Splatoon 3

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 9 September 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 3, the next adventure in the colourful squid shooter franchise, is finally set to launch in September 2022 after being announced way back in early 2021. This iteration is bigger and bolder than the last, and includes some series-first features, including an inbuilt story mode that players can hop into when they’re not splatting and splashing their way through the game’s primary online multiplayer modes.

Alongside fresh content, this sequel will include brand new weapons, streamlined gameplay, and plenty more colourful, paint-splashing action. While it’s currently one of the last games on the Nintendo radar for the year, there’s always the chance that more could be announced in the coming months.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image: Firaxis Games / 2K

Release Date: 7 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally set to launch in March 2022, but ultimately succumbed to a major delay. At this point in time, it’s now scheduled for October 2022. Despite the truncated delay, there’s still major excitement for the game, which will explore the darker, supernatural side of Marvel lore for the first time in blockbuster game adaptation history.

This adventure sees classic ‘paranormals’ like Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), and Blade team up with fan-favourites like Captain America, Wolverine and Iron Man to take down a demonic threat. The closest MCU comparison to this story is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – although it’s unclear how gory and weird this iteration will get.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Image: Ubisoft / Nintendo

Release Date: 20 October 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the wild sequel to the best video games crossover of 2017, will launch in October 2022. This game was announced to wild applause in mid-2021, and while it came as a huge surprise, it was certainly a welcome one.

Read: How Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope forges its own destiny

Alone, the Rabbids are the most annoying mascots in the entire world of video games. With Mario and his pals by their side, they become an absolute delight. Combine their funny little antics with some of the best tactical strategy gameplay since XCOM, and you’ve got a winning formula in Mario + Rabbids. The sequel looks just as bonkers as the original, thankfully.

Gotham Knights

Image: WB Games Montréal

Release Date: 25 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Following hot on the heels of Mario + Rabbids is Gotham Knights, a solo and co-op adventure game where you can work with friends to tackle crime on the mean streets of a Batman-less Gotham City. As heroes Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin and Batgirl, players will be tasked with taking down the criminal element in the long-suffering city as unrest grows in the wake of Batman’s absence.

Early trailers have shown off the game’s fluid combat and intriguing character interpretations that should interest fans of the Batman franchise, or anyone who loves a good co-op story. Playing the game by yourself is perfectly valid, but you can also hop into a hearty multiplayer mode to romp through Gotham and dispatch a rogues’ gallery of villains.

God of War: Ragnarök

Image: SIE / Santa Monica Studio

Release Date: 9 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

God of War: Ragnarök, the next high fantasy adventure from Santa Monica Studio has been locked in for a November 2022 release date. While we still don’t know much about the plot of the game, early trailers have shown off a wonderfully epic world filled with gods and monsters.

This title has huge shoes to fill when it launches, and high expectations that will require finesse to meet. But given the prowess of Santa Monica Studio, we’re not too worried about this highly-anticipated sequel. Expect greatness, and God of War Ragnarok will likely deliver.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

Image: Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Release Date: 18 November 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon franchise is blasting full speed ahead, with the releases of Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl being followed closely by the next major entries in the long-running franchise: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The aesthetic in these games appear to be heavily inspired by Spanish culture, and will feature a brand new, idyllic world for Pokemon trainers to roam in.

At this stage, players know what to expect of Pokemon games – plenty of creature-catching, lots of battling, and wide-eyed exploration. Violet and Scarlet don’t seem like they’ll break the formula, but that’s hardly a concern, given how well-loved Pokemon video games remain.

Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Avalanche Software

Release Date: Holiday 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Wizarding World simulator that many have desired for years – and while it may have come too late for many fans of the franchise, who are slowly coming to reckon with the harmful, derogatory comments Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been spouting for years, it’s fair to say there are those still looking forward to this magical, creature-filled adventure.

With trailers showing off gorgeous magical lands to explore and beings to befriend, it appears this title will incorporate the very best parts of the Harry Potter franchise for a whole new story set in the once-beloved world. While it comes with baggage, keep Hogwarts Legacy on your radar.

Sonic Frontiers

Image: Sega

Release Date: Holiday 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Sonic Frontiers has been given a nebulous holiday 2022 release date which may slip, given we haven’t seen much of the game so far – but for now, we can assume plans are in the works for this game to launch within its current release window. There have to be some games for the holidays, right? Should Sonic Frontiers release as planned, it will introduce the 2022 gaming audience to one of the first open world Sonic video games.

It’s mind-boggling to think everyone’s favourite speedy blue hedgehog hasn’t broken out of his classic action-adventure style of game yet, but Frontiers will be a pioneer in that regard. The easy comparison to make here is with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, given the focus on wide grassy plains in the early trailer, but we’ll have to wait to see what this game is really like, should more details appear this year.

Bayonetta 3

Image: PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Release Date: TBA 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

As strange is it seems, we could be getting Bayonetta 3 in 2022. According to Nintendo’s latest financial report, it’s still scheduled to launch this year, despite being rarely seen or talked about in any public manner. While the game did get a gameplay trailer in late 2021, many regard it as being in development hell, given the PlatinumGames development team have sat on the project since 2017.

That’s a long time for anyone to wait – and it could be longer still. Given Nintendo confirmed the title for 2022 so recently, we can assume it’s on track to launch as planned, but that doesn’t stop the game from feeling like a real unicorn. Hold your breath for this one – but not too tightly.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: TBA 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC

Another unicorn of the gaming world is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open world adaptation of James Cameron’s iconic Avatar universe. This game was also announced in 2017, with developer Massive Entertainment announcing the adaptation following news of four major sequels for the film franchise. After gestating for so long, players began to doubt the game would launch at all – but in 2021, the first major glimpses at the game were finally released.

In this title, players will embody their own Na’vi warrior to tackle a great journey to the Western Frontier, described as a region never before seen in the Avatar world. In a recent earnings call, Ubisoft confirmed this title is on track to launch in the 2022 financial year. Now, this does give around three months leeway, as this includes January to March 2023 but for now, it’s being roped into the 2022 video games calendar.

