Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been delayed to March 2023

Ubisoft has officially delayed upcoming pirate adventure Skull and Bones again, with the game slipping from its November 2022 launch date to 9 March 2023. The change is a major surprise, as Ubisoft had seemingly been in the final stages of planning for the game, with multiple previews indicating it was on track for launch.

The major four month delay means fans will need to stay patient to hear more of the title.

‘While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players’ feedback from our technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks,’ Ubisoft said in a press release.

‘This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as March 9, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand.’

Those keen to check out the game ahead of launch will be able to hop into an Open Beta in future, although details of this are yet to be released. This was originally expected in October 2022, although it’s now more likely to take place in early 2023.

Fans of the game have waited patiently for several years to see Skull and Bones come to fruition, with the game originally set for 2019, then 2020 – and so on. It was briefly considered ‘stuck’ in development hell, although Ubisoft clearly believed in the idea, and forged ahead over a number of years.

Should Skull and Bones stay the current course, expect the game to launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on 9 March 2023.