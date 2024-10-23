Just Dance 2025 Edition is wall-to-wall bangers and beats

I love Just Dance. When I share that love, it does sometimes feel like folks are waiting for a joke to follow. But those who discount Just Dance are missing out on some of the best fun they can have while playing a game. They’re also missing out on a real chance to exercise muscles and improve fitness, while grooving to some of the best modern pop songs.

With the launch of Just Dance 2025 Edition arrives a chance to once again preach the gospel of Just Dance, and encourage a reconsideration for those who’ve never tried it. It’s also a chance to make a case for Just Dance 2025 Edition in particular, as it feels like a solid entry point for newcomers, and rocks a fantastic song lineup of classic and modern hits.

I have a relatively sedentary job, compounded by working from home. My commute is a few steps from my bedroom. While I go to the gym often and love going on walks, exercise is a part of my day I must actively instil. Just Dance is an easy workaround when I can’t leave the house, or I just want a break from writing articles.

Set it up anywhere – there’s dances specifically for large spaces and small spaces – and you can spend as much time as you want shimmying, shaking, and attempting to hit every note with aplomb. I will say I’m not very good at the tracks in Just Dance 2025 Edition, but I’m getting there. Every new playthrough is a chance to memorise movements and work on flow, all while you feel your muscles burning.

Past editions have brought me a handful songs I know and love – I’m still particularly enamoured by the dances for ‘Starships’ by Nicki Minaj and ‘Lean On’ by Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ – but this year’s edition is particularly tailored to my tastes.

It’s nice to see ‘Poker Face’ by Lady Gaga on the menu, and I’m extremely surprised it’s taken this long for it to be added. ‘Padam Padam’ by queen Kylie Minogue is another banger included in Just Dance 2025 Edition. There’s also some Sabrina Carpenter for the girlies, some Miley Cyrus, some Doja Cat, some Ariana Grande, and some Madonna.

Image: Ubisoft

Weirdly enough, Just Dance 2025 Edition also has The Rasmus? And Green Day? It’s odd, but fantastic for those looking for some rock flavour in their dances. And the game’s development team has done a great job translating these songs into dances that are difficult but fun to perform.

Visually, these dances are also a treat. Since Just Dance launched, each game in the franchise has been more spectacular, with dances evolving from simple, minimalist visuals to hyper-coloured blasts of fun and energy. Just Dance 2025 Edition feels particularly ambitious in its approach, with each dance accompanied by unique, moving visuals that shape their mood.

‘Basket Case’ by Green Day is all bright, vivid colours and cel-shaded style, as players are guided through a goofy, high energy dance sequence that leans into silly, cartoonish shenanigans. ‘Poker Face’ is directly inspired Lady Gaga’s bizarro high fashion style, with dancers in shiny outfits performing in an uncanny, surrealist landscape. There’s also a very funny SpongeBob SquarePants track, ‘SpongeBob’s Birthday,’ which features SpongeBob and Patrick as dancers.

So far, I think my favourite dance is ‘Paint by the Town Red’ by Doja Cat. This sequence is guided by a demon lady, and leans heavily into the mythos built by the singer. You’re essentially dancing your way through hell, or some other demonic plane, as you’re confronted by all manner of twisting illusions and weird scenes.

Image: Ubisoft

I will say the censorship of this song is very funny – ‘bitch’ is replaced by ‘trick’ and every other swear word is removed – but regardless, it’s a punchy and sassy little dance that really makes you work for those high achievements. (You can see a very good playthrough from Cooper over on YouTube.)

In the mix of these songs, the creativity of their visuals, and the quality of performances, Just Dance 2025 Edition is a strong new entry in the long-running franchise.

Personally, I think this year’s mix of songs is perfect, and it makes 2025 Edition a great jumping on point for all the newbies, and for any wayward doubters. At the end of the day, you’re welcome to make fun of Just Dance if you like… but I can’t hear you. I’m too busy jamming out, and working on my fitness.

Four stars: ★★★★

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: 15 October 2024

A Nintendo Switch code for Just Dance 2025 Edition was provided by the publisher for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews were previously rated on a five-point scale. As of 29 July 2024, they are rated on a ten-point scale.