The Wolf Among Us 2 is still alive, says Telltale Games

Telltale Games has denied recent rumours The Wolf Among Us 2 has been cancelled, claiming the game remains in development, and more will be revealed in due time. Earlier in October, an insider claimed the studio was at a “critical point” where it might need to cancel the game, leading to fears around its future.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been in development for several years now, and has suffered a series of significant delays. Beyond a handful of screenshots released in April, there have been no major updates in 2024 – despite the game still seemingly being planned for release this year. With 2024 quickly winding down, it’s easy to see why insiders believe the game could be in jeopardy.

At the very least, Telltale Games appears certain The Wolf Among Us 2 will not be cancelled, as development work continues.

“As a rule, we don’t comment on rumours and unsubstantiated reddit threads,” a Telltale Games spokesperson recently told Eurogamer. “But development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we’re excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right.”

Read: New look at The Wolf Among Us 2 confirms game is still in development

The studio stopped short of confirming any other progress on the game.

At this stage, it’s unclear when more details about The Wolf Among Us 2 will be revealed. Based on the lack of updates so far, we can assume it will miss its planned 2024 release date, just as it missed its 2023 release – but is 2025 any more likely for launch?

Five years on from its official announcement at the 2019 Game Awards, the release of the game feels further off than ever.

Those still holding onto hope for more solid updates may possibly find them at this year’s Game Awards – although we could be waiting longer still. At this stage, Telltale Games is playing its cards incredibly close to its chest, and it’s unclear when the “right” time for an update will be.