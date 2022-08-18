The biggest video games set to launch in 2023

Let’s face it, 2022 has been a bit of a bummer year for video games. Thanks to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the most anticipated games of the year instead wound up being delayed, pushed into 2023 as developers battled with complex workplace situations, lockdowns, and other challenges. While that’s meant a relatively quiet year for gaming, it’s also fluffed up the feathers of 2023 – a year which is now absolutely stacked with blockbuster releases.

For a taster of what’s to come, here’s every major game currently set to launch in 2023:

Note: This list is subject to extreme change, and will be updated as games shift around the calendar year. These are just the major blockbuster games launching – there’ll certainly be plenty more to enjoy besides these highly-anticipated adventures.

Forspoken

Image: Luminous Productions / Square Enix

Release Date: 24 January 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

Forspoken is a fresh new IP from Luminous Productions and Square Enix that looks to be vying for blockbuster success. In this unique fantasy video game, you play as Frey, a young woman from modern New York who is transported into a magical fantasy realm, where she gains immense and awesome powers. Early looks at this game have shown off fluid traversal and a number of flashy attacks – but it’s the story here that shines through.

While Forspoken has only really been seen in snippets and glimpses so far, it’s a game that feels very inspired and original. Video games have the power to tell extremely impactful stories, and there’s hope Frey’s will be as magical and beautiful as it looks.

Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Wizarding World simulator that many have desired for years – and while it may be coming too late for long-time fans of the franchise, who are slowly coming to reckon with the harmful, derogatory comments Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been spouting about trans people for years, it’s fair to say there are those still looking forward to this magical, creature-filled adventure.

With trailers showing off gorgeous magical lands to explore and beings to befriend, it appears this title will incorporate the very best parts of the Harry Potter franchise for a whole new story set in the once-beloved world. While it comes with baggage, Hogwarts Legacy could still be a magical time.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image: 2K Games / Firaxis / Virtuos

Release Date: Fiscal Year 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally set to launch in March 2022, but ultimately succumbed to several major delays. At this point in time, it’s now scheduled for 2K’s current financial year, which ends in March 2023. It could still launch in 2022, but this feels unlikely. Despite this, there’s still a lot of excitement for the turn-based tactics game, which will explore the darker, supernatural side of Marvel lore for the first time in video games history.

Developed by Firaxis Games (Civilization, XCOM), this adventure sees classic ‘paranormals’ like Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), and Blade team up with fan-favourites like Captain America, Wolverine and Iron Man to take down a demonic threat. The closest MCU comparison to this story is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – although it’s unclear how gory and weird this iteration will get.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Image: Telltale Games

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The long-anticipated sequel to Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us is set for a vague 2023 release date, likely in the first half of the year. So far, we know the comic book adaptation will feature returning characters Bigby Wolf and Snow White, who’ll have yet another major mystery to solve across episodic adventures.

This go around, Bigby will be facing off against a number of enemies against the backdrop of a 1980 New York winter – and even have to deal with the ‘mundie’ world as his investigative work crosses over into wider society. Look for more news on this game in the coming months.

Redfall

Image: Arkane Studios

Release Date: Q1-Q2 2023

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Redfall, the upcoming open-world, co-op FPS game from studio Arkane, was originally set to launch in 2022, and was later pushed back to the first half of 2023. The long wait looks like it’ll be worth it – early gameplay trailers have shown off a hybrid stealth-action shooter with plenty of gnarly tricks and twists. In this game, you’ll embody one of four heroes, each of which can use magical abilities or tools to take down evil vampire forces.

It’s a little bit Darkwatch, and a little bit Dracula, making it perfect for anyone who loves the horror-western genre, or just a bit of bloody good adventuring. Bring your garlic and keep your eyes peeled for a firm release date for Redfall.

Starfield

Image: Bethesda

Release Date: Q1-Q2 2023

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

As unlikely as it seems, Starfield is currently set to launch in the first half of 2023. While originally set for late 2022, it was swiftly moved as Bethesda readjusted its release schedule and turned its focus to polishing the game to its best abilities. Starfield seems like it’ll be an absolutely massive game – both in sales and scope – so it’s likely Bethesda is currently working to ensure a smooth launch.

Whenever this 2023 game does launch, expect it to be a sweeping adventure that takes you from humble beginnings, all the way across the stars. There’s life out there in the universe, and it will be your job to find it, befriend it, or betray it.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: Early 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed in very early 2022, and news of the title has since gone quiet – but apparently it’s still on track for its planned early 2023 launch. This adventure game is described as an open world, narrative-based game where you play as the various members of the Suicide Squad (Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang) on a mission to save the planet from the mind-controlling villain, Brainiac.

As he’s controlling members of the Justice League, you’ll need to hunt down characters like The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superman, all of whom are being possessed. There’ll be a robust co-op mode in this game, but it can also be played completely solo, with players changing character at will. No matter which anti-hero you choose, the game should be a literal blast.

Street Fighter 6

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Street Fighter 6 was recently confirmed to be coming to PC and consoles in 2023, with a whole bunch of new additions to its fighting system. There’s also a flashy new art style, an array of hard-hitting fighters, improvements to netcode, and a whole bunch of other changes in this game. If you’re a fan of 2D fighting games, or you just want to see how much the genre has evolved in recent years, Street Fighter 6 looks like it could be the new pinnacle of the genre.

Additionally, it will also come with a brand new accessible control scheme that should make it easier for anyone to hop in and fight, no matter the skill level. Prepare yourself when this title launches in 2023.

Exoprimal

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Exoprimal is a sort-of spiritual successor to Dino Crisis (okay, not really, but we can hope), with online multiplayer gameplay and mechanics. Here, you play as an ‘Exofighter’ armed with futuristic weapons, and tasked with taking on massive hordes of dinosaurs which pour through rifts in the world. Fight back against these hordes in deadly combat, and you’ll be duly rewarded.

Exoprimal looks like a ridiculously over-the-top blast, and includes both player vs player and player vs environment combat. There are elements of Monster Hunter here, although instead of facing one monster, players will have to take on many.

Diablo IV

Image: Activision Blizzard

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The long-anticipated Diablo IV was announced way back in 2019, but it finally looks set to launch in 2023. Early looks at the game have shown off snazzy new classes, gloomy villains, and plenty of skeletons – all of which you can expect when the game finally launches.

A leak in August 2022 indicates Diablo IV will get a major showcase at the 2022 Game Awards ceremony, so keep an eye out for more news as we head towards the end of the year. It won’t be long before we see more of this gorgeous, grungy romp.

Final Fantasy XVI

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline game in the long-running franchise, is set for release in 2023, although there’s still plenty of mystery surrounding the game. So far, we know it will take place in a world inspired by medieval Europe, with multiple army actions maintaining peace in the region thanks to special gems known as Mothercrystals.

You play as an Archduke of Rosaria who must set off on a wild and magical quest after the dark god Ifrit causes chaos in the land. It appears these gods, known as Eikons, will play a large part in this story as well as in combat, with early looks at the game featuring over-the-top, monster-on-monster combat.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: EA

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to receive a major sequel in 2023, with the adventure once again starring young Jedi Cal Kestis in the title role. This game will follow on from the events of the original story, and will likely see Kestis attempting to survive a galaxy turned hostile in the wake of Order 66, which commanded the killing of all Jedi warriors.

An early trailer for the game has shown off mysterious new characters and plenty of intrigue. It’s likely we’ll see much more in the coming months. Fallen Order was a major success on all fronts, and proved that single player Star Wars games have a major future at publisher EA.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

At the Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary presentation, Final Fantasy brand manager and executive producer on Final Fantasy 7, Yoshinori Kitase, lifted the lid on the second game in the multi-part Final Fantasy 7 Remake project. It was announced that with the first game titled ‘Remake‘, the second part will be called ‘Rebirth‘. It was also announced that the Remake project would be a total of three games.

This second entry will arrive on PlayStation 5 in late 2023, finally allowing fans to continue the beloved story of Cloud, Aerith, Barret, and pals. The game will follow directly on from the events of Remake, and guide the story toward its epic conclusion, with the third game (currently unnamed) coming at a later date

Alan Wake 2

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Alan Wake 2, the long, long-gestating sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake has locked in a release date for 2023. While this may slip, given the reported scope of the sequel, there’s still hope it will be on track for its planned launch. The team at Remedy has a phenomenal library of games behind them – including titles like Max Payne and Control – so we’re expecting big things from this sequel.

So far, we know that the upcoming game will take more inspiration from the survival horror genre than the original, with plenty of tricks and scares up its sleeve. With the horror elements dialled up to eleven, expect Alan Wake 2 to be a massive, spooky surprise.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Much like other nebulous ‘2023’ games, there are currently few details about the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the extremely anticipated sequel to the original 2018 hit game. Various teasers and screenshots have shared more about the story – confirming that it will feature Miles Morales and Peter Parker as Spider-Man, and that Venom will play a massive part in the game – but we still don’t know much about the plot, or what to expect.

Whatever’s on the way will likely be just as grand and exciting as the original adventure, which eclipsed every expectation placed on it and almost single-handedly brought back the ‘comic book video game’ genre. There’s no doubt Insomniac Games is cooking up something Spectacular, Amazing and Superior. We’ll just have to stay patient to see what’s in store.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Image: The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release Date: 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Of the video games on this list, Breath of the Wild 2 seems the most likely to slip off the calendar year, despite initially being set for 2022. Nintendo is typically quite secretive of its development processes, which effectively breeds surprise for new releases when they’re suddenly revealed – but it’s been particularly quiet about Breath of the Wild 2.

Fans have so far only seen a small trailer for the game, with few hints about what it will focus on, how gameplay will carry on the legacy of Breath of the Wild, or what to expect when it launches. Sometimes, surprises are great – but the doubt around this long-gestating sequel has many worried about its release date slipping again.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: Between April 2023 – 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC

One unicorn of the gaming world is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open world adaptation of James Cameron’s iconic Avatar universe. This game was announced in 2017, with developer Massive Entertainment announcing the adaptation following news of four major sequels for the film franchise. After gestating for so long, players began to doubt the game would launch at all – but in 2021, the first major glimpses of the action were finally revealed.

In this title, players will embody their own Na’vi warrior to tackle a great journey to the Western Frontier, described as a region never before seen in the Avatar world. While originally ‘confirmed’ for 2022, Ubisoft recently confirmed the game has been majorly delayed, and could arrive as late as 2024.