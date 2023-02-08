Nintendo Direct February 2023: Every major game announcement

Nintendo has kicked off the calendar year with a major (and rare) Nintendo Direct showcase, revealing more about future game releases for the Nintendo Switch in early 2023, as well as plenty of welcome surprises.

Before the show, there was much speculation about this being a showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with 40 minutes of snappy highlights on offer, there was always bound to be much, much more in store. Nintendo sure knows how to put on a show, and this latest one was no exception.

Here’s every major game announcement from the Nintendo Direct of February 2023.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The first trailer of the Nintendo Direct was for Pikmin 4, the long-awaited sequel from Nintendo. The action began with an adorable spaceship arriving, swiftly followed by the appearance of hordes of tiny Pikmin. In this semi-top-down adventure, you’ll be able to use Pikmin to defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and traverse giant environments.

It appears there will be brand new Pikmin in this adventure, including an ice Pikmin, and a dog Pikmin that can drag objects.

Pikmin 4 releases for Nintendo Switch on 21 July 2023.

Masha is the newest hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As announced in the Nintendo Direct for February 2023, a new hero is coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Masha. Volume 3 of the game’s Expansion Pass launches on 15 February 2023.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming in Summer 2023

Samba de Amigo, the beloved rhythm franchise, is returning on Nintendo Switch.

The surprise sequel arrives in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Fashion Dreamer lets you become a style influencer

If you’re a fashion game fan, it looks like Fashion Dreamer is for you. In this style adventure game, you’ll be able to create new looks, share them with your friends, and eventually become a renowned style influencer.

It’s coming in 2023.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is coming on 6 March 2023

Next up, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania got a new trailer. It looks like a stylish romp that combines the slick action of Dead Cells with the cast and action of Castlevania.

It arrives on Nintendo Switch (and other platforms) on 6 March 2023.

Next up, it was announced that Tron: Identity is coming to Nintendo Switch in April.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is being remastered for Nintendo Switch

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is coming to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]!

It will be remastered from its original Nintendo DS form so new audiences will be able to experience the clever goodness of this adventure gem.

Next up, a new game from Level-5 called DecaPolice was announced, arriving in 2023. Stay tuned for more news on this anime-style adventure.

Then, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon got a new combat trailer, showing off more cutesy action.

Splatoon 3 is getting a paid Expansion Pass

Splatoon 3 is getting two new waves of paid DLC content – the first wave is known as ‘Inkopolis’ and it takes the form of a new explorable world with fresh shopkeepers (including one that looks like a fish tender), new features, and new modes.

The iconic Squid Sisters will perform in Inkopolis during Splatfest competitions. This first wave launches in Spring 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Following this announcement, a surreal teaser for a new piece of Splatoon content was revealed – it takes place in a strangely blank world, and is known as ‘Side Order’. It’s part of the expansion pass, but not much more was revealed.

Next up, Disney Illusion Island got a new trailer. In this adventure, you’ll traverse a side-scrolling world filled with danger, unlock new abilities, and find secret areas. It launches on 28 July 2023.

Then, the Fire Emblem Engage DLC Expansion Pass was detailed. New characters are on the way, including Hector, Soren, Camilla, Veronica, and more. They’ll be recruitable via new missions. The game’s next story chapter, Fell Xenologue, was also detailed.

Wave Two of Fire Emblem Engage‘s expansion pass will be available later today.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a new narrative adventure game

In this narrative adventure from Don’t Nod, you’ll be able to use psychic abilities to explore a strange world, and form connections with surreal beings to change the outcome of your story. It arrives in June 2023.

Next up, Octopath Traveler 2 was shown off with a new trailer. This game arrives on 24 February 2023.

We Love Katamari is getting a Nintendo Switch remaster

We Love Katamari is getting a new Nintendo Switch remaster, allowing players to roll, and roll, and roll, to their heart’s content. This remaster includes new levels, and other enhanced features. It’s coming on 2 June 2023.

Next up, a new trailer for gorgeous pixel adventure Sea of Stars was revealed. It arrives on 29 August 2023.

Then, multiplayer game Omega Strikers got a fresh trailer. In this game, you’ll be taking part in vigorous air hockey fights with colourful characters. It launches on 17 April 2023.

The first three Etrian Odyssey games are being remastered for Switch

As announced during the Nintendo Direct, the first three Etrian Odyssey games are being remastered for Nintendo Switch.

These games are arriving as Origins Collection on 1 June 2023, and will also be available for separate purchase.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp arrives in April 2023

After a long, sensitivity-based delay, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally arriving on 21 April 2023.

Pre-orders will go live again later today.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will feature new epilogue

Next up, a new trailer for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe was revealed. This game is a remaster from the Nintendo Wii original, but also features a new epilogue, starring Magalor.

A demo for the game will be available later today.

Return to Dream Land launches on 24 February 2023.

Game Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

New Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, including:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (Color)

Metroid 2

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

More games will be added in future, including The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons, Kirby’s Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, and Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch

Game Boy Advance games will also be coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

So far, this list includes:

Super Mario Avance 4

WarioWare Inc: Mega Microgames

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Local and online player is supported – and more games are coming soon, including Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero: Maximum Sun, and Golden Sun. It appears many of these games will be available from today.

The original Metroid Prime is being remastered for Nintendo Switch

The long-rumored remaster of the original Metroid Prime game was finally announced, hopefully as a precursor to the arrival of the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. This game is retextured and rebuilt, and features new dual stick controls. It arrives later today on the Nintendo eShop.

Next up, a new trailer for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE was revealed. In this game, you’ll explore Kanai Ward and solve strange, surreal mysteries alongside a range of other detectives, each with unique abilities and skills. It arrives on 30 June 2023.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch

The first two Baten Kaitos games are being remastered, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch. This pack launches in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Fantasy Life is finally getting a sequel

Fantasy Life, the beloved Nintendo DS game, is finally getting a major sequel in the form of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. In this adventure, you’ll be able to take on a variety of jobs, and live your very own fantasy life.

It arrives in 2023.

Professor Layton is getting a sequel

Next up, a mysterious trailer for a new Professor Layton game aired.

Not much is known about this game other than its subtitle – The New World of Steam – but we’re so glad it’s on the way.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Wave 4 is coming soon

The latest Booster Course for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrives in Spring 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]. As well as introducing a new track inspired by Yoshi’s Island, it will also feature Birdo as a new playable racer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got a brand new trailer

Next up, a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom revealed a terrifying, post-apocalyptic Hyrule at the mercy of an all-powerful, evil ruler.

‘I’m not sure you’ll be able to stop him,’ Zelda says.

The game launches for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

You can watch the entire Nintendo Direct here.