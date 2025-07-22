California Sports Betting Guide – CA Sportsbook Apps Reviewed

GamesHub presents it's complete guide to sports betting in California in 2025. Find the best sportsbooks and bonuses, and get updated information pertaining to legal sports betting in the state.

By Russell Simons

Last Updated: July 22, 2025
California sports betting isn’t yet live. Although several efforts have been made to legalize the practice, legislative and tribal disputes have continually stalled progress, and voters themselves rejected the idea at the ballot in 2022.

Fortunately, if betting on the 49ers, Lakers, Dodgers, etc. remains of interest, you can still bet on your favorite California teams via trusted online sportsbooks licensed overseas. We have reviewed dozens of the best sites for online sports betting in California and compiled a top 10 list, based on state accessibility, odds, range of California sports betting markets, and long-term value.

Top Sports Betting Sites in California

Best California Online Sports Betting Sites Ranked

What sports betting apps are legal in California? Here is a quick overview of our recommended legal and licensed California sports betting sites and what they are best for:

CA Sportsbook Best For
BetNow Betting on horse racing, including local racetracks like Cal-Expo and Del Mar Fairgrounds
BetOnline Live streaming and NHL promotions
BetUS Welcome bonuses and free, beginner-friendly resources
Bovada Prop betting on the Lakers, Warriors, Dodgers, 49ers, and other CA-based teams
BC.Game Crypto sports betting in California
Bet105 Outright betting on the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Kings
Everygame Multiple soccer promotions and contests
Wild.io Live betting on esports
MyBookie Boosted parlays with zero rollover requirements
XBet Free picks and tips in the blog pages

Find the Best California Sportsbook For You

Looking for the best California sports betting apps? These are our top five options for 2025.

1. BetNow – Betting on Horse Racing, Including at Local Racetracks like Cal-Expo and Del Mar Fairgrounds

betnow california sports betting site

BetNow, our number one pick for sports betting in CA, is licensed and regulated by the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, part of the Union of the Comoros. This sportsbook features a dedicated racebook section, an industry-leading rebate program, and competitive odds on California’s local races. It is our premium pick for horse racing betting.

Horse Racing Live Betting
Horse Racing Promotions ✅ (10% rebate, reload bonuses)
Horse Racing Parlays
Horse Racing International Betting Markets ✅ (Ireland, Canada, Sweden, UK)

BetNow is one of the easiest places to get started if you are new to horse racing. It covers meets at popular California tracks like Del Mar and Cal-Expo, and you’ll find simple bet types like win/place/show, as well as exactas and trifectas.

You can place bets starting from just $1 or up to $250 if you’re chasing bigger returns; however, payouts are capped at $2,500-$5,000 (depending on the race) to help manage risk. BetNow also provides beginner-friendly guides and runs seasonal promotions, especially around Triple Crown events.

If there’s one letdown, it’s the lack of horse racing competitions. No contests, leaderboards, or reward-based challenges, just straight betting. For casual players, that might be fine. However, for more serious bettors, it can feel like something is missing.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetNow’s racebook section caught our attention for so many reasons, one of which is its mobile optimization. Its mobile site loads quickly, provides notification alerts, smart navigation, and tap-friendly design. The site also promotes responsible gambling with practical safeguards, including maximum bets and payout caps, deposit limits, and session control features. The sportsbook’s odds are sometimes published in the Los Angeles Times and other publications, such as CBC Miami and Forbes.

2. BetOnline – Live Streaming and Multiple NHL Promotions

betonline california sports betting app

BetOnline is one of the best places to start if you are online sports betting in California. The Panama-licensed sportsbook is user-friendly and offers a range of niche betting markets, ongoing promotions, and contests.

NHL Live Betting and Streaming
NHL Promotions ✅ (Reduced Juice, Power Play Payday)
NHL Parlays ✅ (Same game parlays, Mega game parlays)
NHL Specials ✅(CHL, AHL, and IIHF World Championship)

We love BetOnline for its early betting lines on the Stanley Cup and Divisional Conferences, giving bettors the chance to lock in substantial value before odds shift. The site lets you build custom props, create same-game parlays, and even try your luck on mega parlays with odds reaching +10,000.

You’ll also find boosted odds on select games featuring California teams like the Kings, Sharks, and Ducks. Plus, BetOnline keeps the value coming with regular NHL promos and free-to-enter contests throughout the season.

The only letdown is the welcome offer: $250 in free bets. It’s good, but not great. Some sportsbooks give you more upfront, but BetOnline makes up for it with long-term hockey betting value.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetOnline has been in the game since 2001, and its longevity, in a space where many books come and go, speaks volumes. It delivers substantial NHL betting value, multiple promotions, and should be at the top of any NHL bettor’s list.

3. BetUS – California Sports Betting Promos and Free, Beginner-Friendly Resources

online sports betting in california via the betus mobile sportsbook

BetUS offers a secure and regulated environment for CA sports betting. Established in 1994, it is one of the oldest sportsbooks in the market and is fully licensed by the Island of Mwali.

Welcome Offer 100% up to $2,000 (fiat deposits)
Promo Code JOIN125
Minimum Deposit $100
Playthrough Requirement 14x

New players on BetUS can claim a generous 100% sports welcome bonus, with up to $2,000 available for fiat and up to $1,500 for crypto deposits. This offer is significantly larger than what most competitors provide. For instance, BetOnline limits its sports bonus to just $250. BetUS also structures the offer across your first three deposits, so you can earn bonus funds gradually instead of depositing a large sum all at once.

There are also additional perks for crypto users. BetUS offers a 150% crypto sign-up bonus up to $1,500, along with a 20% cash bonus of up to $500 for crypto deposits. While the fiat bonus has a 14x rollover requirement, which some players may find high, the 20% crypto cash bonus is much more manageable, with only a 6x rollover.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetUS goes beyond just giving out big bonuses. It also provides you with the tools to use them effectively. With access to predictions, guides, and betting breakdowns from BetUS TV and other content hubs, you’re getting real support alongside the extra cash.

How to Choose the Best California Betting Site

The best sports betting app in California gives everything – attractive bonuses, fast banking options, mobile-friendly features, and a wide variety of bets. Our experts carefully reviewed and ranked each of the gambling sites to make our list using strict standards for fairness, safety, and usability. Every California betting app we recommend is selected for its ability to effectively serve real bettors in the state.

Accessibility from California

All our recommended California sports betting apps are accessible throughout the state. You can register, explore markets, and place online wagers anywhere, from San Bernardino to Imperial Beach. In addition, because most of these platforms are based offshore, there are no georestrictions either, meaning you can still use them when traveling outside state lines (true for all except BetOnline, which is not accessible in New York or New Jersey).

Licensing and Security

Playing at unlicensed or unregulated sportsbooks is a high-risk activity. They might sell your data to third parties, refuse to pay out your winnings, offer unfair games, or lack proper security to protect your account. That’s why we only recommend sites licensed by trusted authorities, such as those in Malta, Curacao, Panama, or Anjouan. These bodies hold their licensees to the highest standard of data privacy, game fairness, and payout rates.

CA Team Coverage and Betting Markets

The best sports betting sites in California cover the most popular sports and leagues in the state, including the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB. They also offer deep betting markets on the state’s favorite niche sports, including surfing, UFC, and golf.

Welcome Bonus

Many players are after big bonuses, but don’t just consider the bonus’s dollar value alone. The actual value of a welcome offer depends on how easily it can be claimed. That’s why our sports betting experts look beyond flashy dollar amounts and focus on bonus terms, like minimum odds and rollover requirements. We rank each site based on how realistic the conditions attached to welcome bonuses are, so you know which offers deliver.

Banking Methods

The best California sportsbooks offer banking options that are fast, affordable, and flexible, ranging from credit cards to cryptocurrencies. Diverse options matter for convenience and privacy, so we vet each method for speed and low fees. BetNow, for instance, delivers instant PayPal Veripay Plus deposits and 24-hour Bitcoin cashouts with no hidden costs, passing our rigorous payment trials.

Recurring Promotions

The best sports betting apps in California don’t just offer a welcome bonus; they keep the deals flowing with recurring promotions. BetOnline, for example, offers several ongoing promotions like reloads, rebates, and deposit match bonuses. You can also benefit from a range of sports-specific ongoing promotions and get free $50 live and prop wagers during the pivotal points of the season.

Mobile/App

We ensured that every sportsbook on our list functions seamlessly on mobile, whether you download an app or use your phone’s browser. A few offer slick, full-featured apps, while others rely on responsive mobile sites. What matters most is a smooth, fast experience, and these sites deliver.

Customer Support

Our team has also rated each CA sportsbook based on the quality of its customer support. We evaluated the number of support channels provided (such as email, chat, or phone), the languages they offer, their availability (including 24/7 or specific hours), the speed of their responses, and the effectiveness of their assistance in resolving player issues.

Registration: How to Sign Up at a California Online Sports Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Signing up at California-friendly online betting sites is easy when you know what to do. In just four steps, you can set up your account and claim a bonus. The process, outlined below, is generally the same for any of the top sports betting apps in California.

  • Visit the Site – Visit the site and click “Join” (or something similar) to sign up.
  • Register Betting Account – Fill out the registration form with your name, email, postal code, password, phone number, and date of birth.
  • Credit Account and Enter a Promo Code – Select a payment option. Fund your betting account, ensuring you meet the minimum requirement, and enter the promo code (if required) to claim the welcome offer.
  • Start Playing – Once your deposit is reflected, head to the sports lobby, explore the betting markets, and select your bets.

Is Sports Betting Legal in California?

Sports betting, in-person or online, is not legal in California. The state’s gambling laws, governed by the California Gambling Control Commission and tribal gaming compacts, permit tribal casinos, cardrooms, pari-mutuel wagering, and the state lottery but explicitly prohibit sports betting.

The state’s constitution requires voter approval for the expansion of any gambling industry. However, sports betting was placed on the ballot in November and was overwhelmingly rejected by voters. Proposition 26 proposed in-person betting, while Proposition 27 proposed online sports betting.

The failure of Proposition 26 highlighted the significant influence of California’s 79 gaming tribes, who hold exclusive rights to casino gambling and are key stakeholders in any gambling expansion. The tribes’ push for retail-only betting was partly to maintain control over gaming revenue, estimated at $8–9 billion annually, and to limit competition from online platforms. However, the lack of consensus among tribes, cardrooms, racetracks, and lawmakers, combined with voter skepticism, has delayed legalization.

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State?
Retail Sports Betting
Online Sports Betting
Tribal Casinos that House Sportsbooks
Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks
Horse Racing Betting Online
College Sports Betting
Esports Betting
Politics Betting
Entertainment Betting
Daily Fantasy Sports ✅/❌ (exists in a legal gray area)

Is There Legal Retail Sports Betting in California?

There is no legal retail sports betting in California. The state’s sports betting laws do not permit betting at tribal casinos, racetracks, or any other retail locations.

Proposition 26, aimed at legalizing in-person sports betting at California’s tribal casinos and four licensed horse racing tracks, made it to the ballot in November. However, it was rejected by 67% of voters due to voter confusion, tribal divisions, cardroom opposition, and concerns about gambling expansion.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in California

California sports betting online is not legal either. Despite growing interest, legalized sports betting in California didn’t pass in 2022, meaning residents still don’t have access to state-regulated sportsbooks.

Proposition 27, which sought to legalize sports betting online in California, also appeared on the November 2022 ballot. However, like Prop 26, it was also overwhelmingly rejected. 82% of California voters opposed it, presumably due to public distrust of commercial operators and social concerns.

When Will California Legalize Sports Betting

California’s push to legalize sports betting has repeatedly hit dead ends, leaving it unregulated as of July, 2025. 2022’s efforts to legalize sports betting failed miserably, while a 2024 effort also fizzled out as proponents still struggled to maintain a united front.

The most significant hurdle to legalized sports betting in California is the state’s native American tribes, who control gaming and must lead any effort. CA has over 100 tribes, and these tribes are divided by interests. Some want in-person betting, while others are more interested in online partnerships with names like DraftKings, but only on their terms.

The next real chance for legalization, in theory, is the 2026 midterm elections, when a new ballot measure could be put to voters. However, this is a long shot, as tribes are determined to protect their gaming rights, and any sports betting plans require their approval to be passed. Therefore, 2028 is a more realistic target for sports betting in CA. If a measure passes in 2026, it’d still take a year or more to roll out sportsbooks, pushing legal betting to 2027 at the earliest.

Does California Have Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks

No. California does not have tribal casinos with sportsbooks. Sports betting in CA remains illegal, including at tribal casinos, as of 2025. Attempts to legalize it, such as Propositions 26 and 27 in 2022, were rejected by voters. Tribal casinos offer additional gaming options, such as slots and card games, under existing compacts; however, sportsbooks are not permitted until state law is amended.

Horse Racing Betting Legalities in California

Parimutuel wagering on horse races has been fully legal since 1933. The horse racing betting industry, governed by the California Horse Racing Board, has a rich history and is on display today at the state’s four racetracks. They include Cal-Expo, Del Mar Fairgrounds, Los Alamitos Race Course, and Santa Anita Park.

The state also allows off-track betting at licensed facilities and on many sports betting apps in California. Horse racing betting is very popular in California, especially when the Triple Crown races come around.

College Sports Betting Legalities in California

California online sports betting laws prohibit betting on college sports. In-person betting is also prohibited. Therefore, Californians cannot access college sports betting markets via any U.S.-regulated sportsbook.

Esports Betting Legalities in California

The Golden State treats esports as part of sports betting under California online sports betting laws; however, since this is not legalized, esports betting is not permitted in the state either.

Politics and Entertainment Betting Legalities in California

Strangely, California politics and entertainment betting are considered legal via DFS-style prediction markets like Kalshi. The CFTC-regulated platform, which treats bets as event contracts, allows users to bet against each other, rather than the house, on elections and award shows like the Oscars.

Sportsbooks like BetOnline, Boavda, and MyBookie are even better options to consider if you love to parlay outcomes for greater payouts.

DFS in California

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is an unregulated market in California. In 2023, the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) submitted an official letter to the state attorney general, requesting that DFS Pick’Em games be considered illegal.

The AG’s office formally received the request in October 2023 (filed as opinion 23‑1001) and began soliciting public input on whether California’s daily fantasy contests are legal under state gambling laws. DFS platforms, such as PrizePicks and DraftKings, have also submitted comments in defense.

The attorney general, Rob Bonta, on July 3, 2024, stated that state law prohibited draft-and-pick ’em style daily fantasy contests. However, a spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom in an interview said the governor disagrees with this opinion. Many DFS companies, in response, say that they are open to new talks or negotiations, as they do not plan to leave the state anytime soon.

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in CA?

Sports betting online in California is still possible with offshore sportsbooks. These sites are accessible across California and often offer a wider range of betting markets than what you’d find on regulated sportsbooks in other states.

Licensed offshore CA sports betting sites are safe to play on, and no one has ever been prosecuted for gambling on them. The most reliable of the lot are those licensed by the gaming commissions and authorities of Curacao, Panama, and Anjouan.

Some of the pros of offshore sportsbooks in CA include:

  • Prop betting options on college players
  • Accessible both on and outside the casino grounds
  • Niche betting markets
  • Huge welcome and ongoing bonus offers

💡 Note: Be cautious if you decide to play at offshore sports betting sites in California: not every site holds a valid license. GamesHub only recommends CA betting sites that hold licenses and have been tried, tested, and verified by our team. 

California Sports Betting Apps and Mobile Betting Options

Currently, there are no state-regulated desktop or mobile sports betting apps in California. This is despite the rising popularity of mobile betting across the United States, especially among younger users. In states where sports betting is legal, many players have moved from casino floors to mobile platforms. Sportsbooks have responded by adopting a mobile-first approach.

betnow california mobile sports betting app

While there are no state-regulated California sports betting apps, there are solid mobile-friendly betting options to consider. Our recommended sportsbooks have mobile-optimized sites with fast load times, smooth navigation, and real-time bet updates. In addition, you can bookmark a betting page from your browser and add the icon to your home screen for quick access, without needing to install any additional software.

The Path to California Sports Gambling Legislation

California’s road to legalizing sports gambling has been a rocky one. Since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was repealed, California sports betting stakeholders have struggled to find consensus and bring sports betting to the state’s residents. How far has sports gambling come in the Golden State? What legislation has been passed? Let’s find out.

  • 2024: Industry groups and tribal coalitions quietly called off campaigns to gather signatures and submit initiatives for the November 2024 ballot. No sports-betting propositions qualified.
  • 2023: A small group of sports betting proponents submitted two sports betting initiatives to the California Attorney General’s office, which never moved forward. The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) and many sovereign tribes publicly opposed both proposals. They said the initiatives were filed without consultation, were poorly written, and undermined tribal sovereignty.
  • 2022: Californians were allowed to vote in favor of or against sports betting. Proposition 27 was rejected by over 80% of voters, while Proposition 26 narrowly lost with 47.7% in favor and 52.3% against it. The poll results suggest that Californians are more open to limited, in-person betting and deeply opposed to online/mobile sportsbooks tied to large corporate entities.
  • 2021: The tribes successfully put up Proposition 26 (in-person betting) on the ballot for California voters to decide. Cardrooms and online operators also proposed an online sports betting concept (Proposition 27) to join Proposition 26 on the November 2022 ballot.
  • 2020: An informal hearing on sports betting was held by Sen. Dodd and Assemblyman Gray with tribes and cardrooms. The tribes and cardrooms made no formal contributions. Dodd and Gray later introduced a bill to legalize retail and online betting at casinos and racetracks, which was supported by cardrooms but opposed by tribes.
  • 2019: Sen. Dodd and Assemblyman Gray pushed to get ACA16 and SCA6 on the ballot. However, the tribes sidelined these initiatives and launched their plans for limited betting at casinos and tracks.
  • 2018: PASPA was overturned, giving states the autonomy to legalize sports betting within their borders.

How Does California’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors

While voter rejections and tribal standoffs have stalled California’s sports betting ambitions, its neighbors are already reaping the rewards of established gambling markets. As California eyes 2026 for another shot, let’s take a closer look at the sports betting situation in California’s border states.

Arizona

Arizona legalized retail and online sports betting on April 5, 2021, and the industry launched four months later, just in time for the NFL season.

The state permits up to 16 online sportsbooks and over 15 retail locations, including stadiums like the State Farm Stadium. Betting on college sports is allowed, but prop bets on college players are prohibited, along with wagers on injuries, penalties, and high school events.

Nevada

Nevada sports betting has been legal since 1931. The Silver State was the first to start allowing online bets via STN sportsbooks in 2010.

Although the state’s gambling infrastructure is one of the oldest, quite surprisingly, there are still a few restrictions on online wagering. For example, you can only open an account on licensed casino grounds. You must also make your first deposit in person at the land-based sportsbook counterpart of your sportsbook app.

Oregon

Oregon sports betting is legal, but its market isn’t as vibrant as its neighbors. The Oregon Lottery controls all sports wagering in the state, and you can only bet in person at Chinook Winds casino or online via DraftKings. College betting is banned at lottery-run sportsbooks, but it may be permitted at tribal retail sites.

Most Popular Sports Teams, Athletes, and In-State Events for Online Betting in California

California, home to roughly 39.4 million people, is the most populous state in the United States. Its population is debatably one of the reasons why it has more professional sports teams than anywhere else in the US. The Golden State has 15 major pro franchises across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. With close to 40 million residents, there’s enough local support to fill stadiums, drive TV ratings, and support multiple franchises.

🏈 NFL 🏀 NBA ⚾️ MLB 🏒 NHL ⚽️ MLS 🏀🏈 NCAA
Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels

 Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks

 LA Galaxy

Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes

 University of Southern California

UCLA Bruins

University of California, Berkeley (Cal Golden Bears)

San Diego State University (Aztecs)

Fresno State University (Bulldogs)

Santa Clara University (Broncos)

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in California and NBA history, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA Championships in league history. Unsurprisingly, they command a massive global following and are the second-most followed U.S. professional sports team on Instagram, behind only the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers, led across different eras by NBA legends like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal, have built a legacy of dominance, drama, and superstardom that spans generations. You can find competitive odds, odds boosts, and live streams of the LA Lakers on BetOnline.

Golden State Warriors

The 2014-2019 Golden State Warriors, with their superstar core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and later Kevin Durant, are one of the NBA’s all-time best teams. They shook up basketball with their quick defense and amazing three-point shots, making it hard for traditional teams that rely heavily on their big men.

Under coach Steve Kerr, they’ve won four NBA titles and have a huge fan base across the U.S. The Warriors, seven-time NBA winners, are known for their third-quarter surges and explosive runs. They are popular picks for live and three-point prop bets on first-team players, such as Curry and Jimmy Butler. You can place bets on Warriors games, including live bets, or combine multiple bets from one game into a single wager on BetOnline.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers hold the NFL record for the most playoff wins (38) and most NFL Championship game appearances (19). The Niners have five Super Bowl victories, only behind the Steelers and Patriots, who have six Super Bowls apiece.

A sports betting California app like BetUS offers some of the best odds on the 49ers. They also have a weekly TV show where experts analyze past games, break down roster strengths, preview upcoming NFL matchups, and make picks and predictions to help bettors make informed betting decisions.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams haven’t won as many Super Bowls as the 49ers, but they are a force in their own right as well. Their latest glory came with a dramatic Super Bowl LVI win at SoFi Stadium in 2022, powered by stars like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

With a passionate LA fan base and consistent national visibility, the Rams frequently draw heavy betting action, especially on playoff-related odds. Most sports betting apps legal in California offer deep betting markets on the Rams, but we suggest BetOnline simply because it provides the most football-related ongoing promotions.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Oakland Athletics may have more championships overall, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have the bigger fan base. That’s primarily because of their recent success, including a World Series win in 2024. Since 2013, the Dodgers have led Major League Baseball in attendance, a testament to their popularity both within and outside California.

MyBookie offers a wide range of betting options on Dodgers games and other MLB matchups. You can explore 20 or more betting markets per game, including player props, run totals, and inning bets on this sports betting California app.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings, while not among the NHL’s most decorated teams, hold their own on the West Coast. They have appeared in three finals and won two of those. However, despite having a talented roster, they have struggled in recent years, losing to the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

You can count on the Kings to make the playoffs nearly every year. During the offseason, Bovada offers futures bets on the NHL Draft, the Stanley Cup, and various awards, including the Hart Trophy for MVP. You will find even more betting options, including game lines, prop bets, and live wagers, in the regular season.

LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy has won six MLS Cups, more than any other MLS team in the league’s history. Their 2024 title came from great play by Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig, and new stars Marco Reus and Matheus Nascimento. Coach Greg Vanney’s fast, possession-based style makes overbets popular.

Despite injuries to players like Puig slowing their 2025 start, the Galaxy remains a solid betting pick. Everygame is a top choice for California soccer fans, offering promotions like a $50 free bet draw if your parlay misses by one leg.

Best California Sports Betting Promos for 2025

The best sports betting sites in California offer attractive welcome and ongoing promotions to boost players’ bankroll and manage their risk. These are some of the sports betting promo offers by our recommended CA sports betting apps.

Deposit Match

A deposit match, typically a welcome promotion offered by most sportsbooks, matches a percentage of your deposit up to a specified amount. For example, BetNow offers new users a 125% match up to $625 when they fund their account using MoneyGram, Zelle, or a credit card.

No-Sweat Bets

A no-sweat or risk-free bet is a sportsbook promotion that refunds your stake if your initial wager loses. This refund typically comes in the form of a free bet, bonus credit, or site credit. BetOnline offers up to a $25 refund on users’ first prop bet via their desktop prop builder.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

These are cashback rewards you receive whether you win or lose a bet. Rebates are often calculated as a percentage of the amount you have wagered over a given period. MyBookie offers an 8% rebate on wagers placed through its racebook, for instance.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts, also known as enhanced odds, are a special promotion where a sportsbook artificially increases the payout odds on specific bets. Most of our recommended California sports betting online sportsbooks offer enhanced odds on individual bets and parlays.

Sport-Specific Ongoing Promotions

These are recurring sportsbook offers designed exclusively for a particular sport. They only apply to markets within that sport and are not valid for bets on other events. These promotions are often tied to seasonal events, leagues, or match types and may change as the sports calendar progresses. Examples are BetOnline’s Red Card Refund (Soccer) and NBA Finals One Point Payback (NBA).

VIP/Loyalty Programs

VIP and loyalty programs are ongoing reward systems that provide cashback, perks, and exclusive bonuses to regular or high-volume players. Most of the California online sports betting apps featured here provide a loyalty program, but BetOnline’s is probably the best overall, providing reloads, level-up bonuses, and reduced deposit fees.

California Sports Betting Tips and Mistakes to Avoid

Sports betting can be a fun way to stay involved with your favorite teams, but it can be easy to get caught up in the action. With these tips, you can avoid costly slip-ups. These expert tips are designed to help you get the most out of every wager.

Do not overspend

It’s essential to set a clear spending limit before betting and stick to it. This helps to keep your betting under control and your finances safe. Wagering more after wins or losses (emotional spending) can drown you in the red, and quickly, too.

Don’t just bet on your favorite team

Sure, it’s fun to back your team, especially in big matchups or rivalry games, but if you’re betting to win, not just for fun, you need to take a smarter approach. Success in sports betting comes from research, not loyalty. Always check stats, recent form, injuries, and head-to-head records before placing your bets. Rooting for your team is excellent, but betting with your heart can cost you.

Take a closer look at the bonus terms

If a big welcome bonus is what caught your eye, make sure you read the fine print before signing up. A large bonus doesn’t mean much if the rollover requirement is too hard to meet. Always check how realistic it is to actually claim and withdraw the bonus.

Responsible California Sports Gambling

Struggling with a gambling addiction? The best CA online gambling apps have self-exclusion tools that can help you manage your addiction. You can also explore the following peer-support platforms if you need more emotional, social, and experiential support:

Have You Found Your New Favorite California Sportsbook?

Legal sports betting in California has been a contentious debate for years, with tribal nations insisting on leading any charge for its legalization. As such, the industry appears very much stuck in the mud in 2025. Still, as covered in this article, California bettors aren’t entirely out of options even if a deal is never reached.

The precise sportsbook for your needs is up to you alone, but GamesHub is happy to verify that all the sites listed in this guide meet our high expectations for trust and fairness. Regardless, if you’d like our prize picks, BetNow and BetOnline offer solid odds, fast payouts, and fun extras, including bonuses, competitions, and giveaways.

FAQs: California Sports Betting

Is sports betting legal in CA?

What sports betting apps are legal in California?

What sports betting is legal in California?

Why is sports betting illegal in California?

Is online gambling legal in California?

Russell Simons

Russell is a seasoned sports writer turned editor, with years of experience covering everything from major league matchups to emerging trends in online gambling. He holds a Master’s degree in Creative Writing from Plymouth University, where he honed his storytelling skills and developed a sharp editorial eye.