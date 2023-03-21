PAX Aus 2023 badges are on sale now

Badges for PAX Aus 2023 are officially on sale as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary of opening its doors in the country. The event will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, running from 6-8 October 2023 to cap off Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

We ran out of time for fun marketing copy, so we’ll just DROP THE LINK! https://t.co/pg1tPhU7zQ

BOOK YOUR #PAXAUS EARLY BIRD BADGE NOW!



PAX Aus 2023 | 6-8 Oct | Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

EB 3 Day Badge: $175 (Limited availability)

EB Single Day Badge: $70 pic.twitter.com/dE9JSNcMNJ — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) March 21, 2023

Badge registration will utilise a ‘fair’ virtual queue system on a first-come, first-served basis to avoid the website crashing. Badge sales are live from 12PM AEDT on 21 March. Early Bird 3-Day badges are in limited supply and will sell for $175, while Early Bird Single Day badges for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be available for $70. Tickets will be available via the PAX Aus website.

In a statement, PAX Aus said the event would celebrate a decade of ‘bringing the gaming community together.’ Event Director Lauren Luciani says that while PAX is ‘always special,’ this year is ‘particularly meaningful’ given the milestone, promising a big event the community will remember.

Read: Our 13 favourite games from PAX Aus 2022

2023 marks the second year of a return to the in-person, convention hall format after multiple years of hosting a virtual PAX with livestreamed panels.

The 2022 event saw 80,000 attendees walk through the doors over the weekend of panels, tournaments, and meetups, with special guest Shuhei Yoshida (Head of PlayStation Indies and gaming industry veteran) delivering a keynote presentation. While exhibitors and panels have yet to be announced for PAX Aus 2023, given the anniversary celebrations, they’ll hopefully be show-stopping.

Given the rush to purchase early bird badges in previous years, with the website crashing during the opening hour of registration for the (ill-fated) 2021 event, badges are bound to fly out the door fast.

You can grab your badge for PAX Aus 2023 via the website.