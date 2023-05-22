News

BIG Festival 2023 will feature Atari and Devolver Digital

Brazil's International Games Festival officially returns in June 2023.
22 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital and Atari have joined the lineup for the Brazil International Games (BIG) Festival 2023, with both publishers set to occupy space in the Panorama Mundo segment of the showfloor. This is a dedicated space for international games, and will house seven playable demos for visiting audiences.

So far, exact games from Devolver Digital have not been revealed, but it’s expected the lineup will include new and upcoming adventures. This could mean appearances from Gunbrella, Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder, or Sludge Life 2.

Read: For Devolver Digital, developer freedom and creativity is key

Atari has announced Mr. Run and Jump will feature at BIG Festival 2023, alongside two unannounced games, which are set to be revealed shortly. One will reportedly be a playable, world premiere title.

Beyond the Panorama Mundo showcase, BIG Festival will also include appearances from Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and Wargaming.

Ahead of the show’s launch, organisers have also announced the contenders for the annual BIG Awards for 2023.

Read: All the big video game events in 2023

BIG Awards 2023: Nominees

The BIG Awards are designed to celebrate the best of international and LATAM game development, with a range of independently-made games selected for this year’s show. Notably, Stray Gods from Melbourne-based studio Summerfall managed to nab five nominations, including for Best International Game.

Here’s a select array of the other finalists for the BIG Awards 2023:

BEST INTERNATIONAL GAME

  • Stray Gods, Australia
  • Sunday Gold, Canada
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Canada
  • Dungeon Drafters, Brazil
  • A Little to the Left, United Kingdom
  • BlackTail, Poland
  • Dead Pets Unleashed, Denmark
  • Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Brazil
  • Lost in Play, Israel
  • SEASON: A letter to the future, Canada

BEST GAME: LATAM

  • Mago, Peru
  • Playloaders Strike!, Argentine
  • The Black Pepper Crew, Urugual
  • Varney Lake, Argentina
  • Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, Argentina
  • What Lies In The Multiverse, Chile
  • RE:CALL, Argentina
  • I See Red, Argentina
  • Illuminaria, Guatemala
  • Iron Marines Invasion, Urugual

You can view the full list of nominees on the BIG Festival website.

BIG Festival 2023 takes place from 28 June to 2 July 2023 at São Paulo Expo in Brazil.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

