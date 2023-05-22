BIG Festival 2023 will feature Atari and Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital and Atari have joined the lineup for the Brazil International Games (BIG) Festival 2023, with both publishers set to occupy space in the Panorama Mundo segment of the showfloor. This is a dedicated space for international games, and will house seven playable demos for visiting audiences.

So far, exact games from Devolver Digital have not been revealed, but it’s expected the lineup will include new and upcoming adventures. This could mean appearances from Gunbrella, Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder, or Sludge Life 2.

Atari has announced Mr. Run and Jump will feature at BIG Festival 2023, alongside two unannounced games, which are set to be revealed shortly. One will reportedly be a playable, world premiere title.

Beyond the Panorama Mundo showcase, BIG Festival will also include appearances from Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and Wargaming.

Ahead of the show’s launch, organisers have also announced the contenders for the annual BIG Awards for 2023.

BIG Awards 2023: Nominees

The BIG Awards are designed to celebrate the best of international and LATAM game development, with a range of independently-made games selected for this year’s show. Notably, Stray Gods from Melbourne-based studio Summerfall managed to nab five nominations, including for Best International Game.

Here’s a select array of the other finalists for the BIG Awards 2023:

BEST INTERNATIONAL GAME

Stray Gods, Australia

Sunday Gold, Canada

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Canada

Dungeon Drafters, Brazil

A Little to the Left, United Kingdom

BlackTail, Poland

Dead Pets Unleashed, Denmark

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Brazil

Lost in Play, Israel

SEASON: A letter to the future, Canada

BEST GAME: LATAM

Mago, Peru

Playloaders Strike!, Argentine

The Black Pepper Crew, Urugual

Varney Lake, Argentina

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, Argentina

What Lies In The Multiverse, Chile

RE:CALL, Argentina

I See Red, Argentina

Illuminaria, Guatemala

Iron Marines Invasion, Urugual

You can view the full list of nominees on the BIG Festival website.

BIG Festival 2023 takes place from 28 June to 2 July 2023 at São Paulo Expo in Brazil.