Australian Game Developer Awards accepting 2023 submissions

The Australian Game Developer Awards, also known as the AGDAs, has opened up its submissions for the 2023 event, which will be held on 4 October 2023 during Melbourne International Games Week. There are a total of 13 categories for individual Australian game titles, including one that caters to Students and Early Career developers who have been developing games for less than five years.
Four ‘Career & Culture’ awards will also recognise the collective work of studios, as well as individuals that have significantly contributed to the local industry.
The 2022 AGDAs saw Cult of the Lamb take out the Game of the Year award, as well as accolades for Art, Gameplay, and Music, heralding a long list of international awards for the title, including GameHub’s Game of the Year for 2022.
Titles like Wylde Flowers, Kinder World, Heavenly Bodies, and Age of Darkness: Final Stand also walked away with awards. The Excellence in Emerging Games (Students or Early Career) award went to Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg.
Submission pages for both the Game Awards and Career & Culture Awards can be found on the AGDAs webpage. Each entry will attract a small fee.
Applications close on 28 May 2023.
Here’s a list of this year’s categories, courtesy of IGEA and the AGDAs:
Game Awards
- Game of The Year
For outstanding achievement in a game that revolutionises the genre, shows exceeding excellence across categories and stands as a testament to what incredible games the Australian Games Industry can produce.
- Excellence in Art
For outstanding achievement in the field of Art through taking the medium to a new and interesting style, unique creations, and/or through breath-taking visuals.
- Excellence in Gameplay
For outstanding achievement in the field of Gameplay through high quality design, engaging and innovated gameplay.
- Excellence in Narrative
For outstanding achievement in the field of Narrative design, innovation, and creative intrigue with the game narrative.
- Excellence in Sound Design
For outstanding achievement in the field of sound design, audio engineering and voice acting.
- Excellence in Music
For outstanding achievement in the field of music, composition and musical tone.
- Excellence in Technical Design
For outstanding achievement in the field of Technical design, programmatic excellence, innovation, and consistency with the games technical structure.
- Excellence in Accessibility
For outstanding achievement in the field of Accessibility, in impact, inclusion and a reminder that gaming is for all.
- Excellence in Mobile Games
For outstanding achievement in the field of Mobile gaming for engaging, innovative and immersive use of the technology and genre.
- Excellence in AR/VR
For Outstanding Achievement in the field of AR, VR and XR for engaging, innovative and immersive
use of the technology and genre.
- Excellence in Impactful Games
For outstanding achievement in the creation of games that are designed to educate, transform and promote behaviour and/or attitude change.
- Excellence In Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)
For outstanding achievement in the field of Games as a Service, recognising the importance of maintaining high quality design whilst working with your community and welcoming new players onboard to a living product.
- Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)
For outstanding achievement from emerging teams new to the industry who have created a game outstanding in concept, expectations, and achievements.
Career & Culture Awards
- Studio of The Year
The Studio of the Year award honours a studio that stands as a testament of what an Australian Studio can be. This studio demonstrates outstanding excellence in impressive business operations and policies, incredible products, amazing projects and creating opportunities for the Australian games industry.
- The Adam Lancman Award
The Adam Lancman Award (excellence in the industry) honours an individual or individuals who have helped the game industry advance to a better place, either through facilitating a better game community from within, or by reaching outside the industry to advocate for video games.
- The Rising Star Award
The Rising Star Award honours those who have made significant contributions to the Australian Games Industry in the past 1 – 5 years. They have become invaluable members to the community and show immense talent in their field, constantly working to facilitate a better space for the local industry.
- The Empower Award
Each year we would like to provide an award that is intricately linked to the GCAP theme. This year’s award, Empower, is for an individual or individuals within the industry who empower others in their studios and/or communities to achieve their creative visions and tirelessly puts the needs of others above their own.