Australian Game Developer Awards accepting 2023 submissions

The Australian Game Developer Awards, also known as the AGDAs, has opened up its submissions for the 2023 event, which will be held on 4 October 2023 during Melbourne International Games Week. There are a total of 13 categories for individual Australian game titles, including one that caters to Students and Early Career developers who have been developing games for less than five years.

Four ‘Career & Culture’ awards will also recognise the collective work of studios, as well as individuals that have significantly contributed to the local industry.

The 2022 AGDAs saw Cult of the Lamb take out the Game of the Year award, as well as accolades for Art, Gameplay, and Music, heralding a long list of international awards for the title, including GameHub’s Game of the Year for 2022.

Titles like Wylde Flowers, Kinder World, Heavenly Bodies, and Age of Darkness: Final Stand also walked away with awards. The Excellence in Emerging Games (Students or Early Career) award went to Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg.

Submission pages for both the Game Awards and Career & Culture Awards can be found on the AGDAs webpage. Each entry will attract a small fee.

Applications close on 28 May 2023.

Here’s a list of this year’s categories, courtesy of IGEA and the AGDAs:

Game Awards

Game of The Year

For outstanding achievement in a game that revolutionises the genre, shows exceeding excellence across categories and stands as a testament to what incredible games the Australian Games Industry can produce.

Excellence in Art

For outstanding achievement in the field of Art through taking the medium to a new and interesting style, unique creations, and/or through breath-taking visuals.

Excellence in Gameplay

For outstanding achievement in the field of Gameplay through high quality design, engaging and innovated gameplay.

Excellence in Narrative

For outstanding achievement in the field of Narrative design, innovation, and creative intrigue with the game narrative.

Excellence in Sound Design

For outstanding achievement in the field of sound design, audio engineering and voice acting.

Excellence in Music

For outstanding achievement in the field of music, composition and musical tone.

Excellence in Technical Design

For outstanding achievement in the field of Technical design, programmatic excellence, innovation, and consistency with the games technical structure.

Excellence in Accessibility

For outstanding achievement in the field of Accessibility, in impact, inclusion and a reminder that gaming is for all.

Excellence in Mobile Games

For outstanding achievement in the field of Mobile gaming for engaging, innovative and immersive use of the technology and genre.

Excellence in AR/VR

For Outstanding Achievement in the field of AR, VR and XR for engaging, innovative and immersive

use of the technology and genre.

Excellence in Impactful Games

For outstanding achievement in the creation of games that are designed to educate, transform and promote behaviour and/or attitude change.

Excellence In Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

For outstanding achievement in the field of Games as a Service, recognising the importance of maintaining high quality design whilst working with your community and welcoming new players onboard to a living product.

Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

For outstanding achievement from emerging teams new to the industry who have created a game outstanding in concept, expectations, and achievements.

Career & Culture Awards

Studio of The Year

The Studio of the Year award honours a studio that stands as a testament of what an Australian Studio can be. This studio demonstrates outstanding excellence in impressive business operations and policies, incredible products, amazing projects and creating opportunities for the Australian games industry.

The Adam Lancman Award

The Adam Lancman Award (excellence in the industry) honours an individual or individuals who have helped the game industry advance to a better place, either through facilitating a better game community from within, or by reaching outside the industry to advocate for video games.

The Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award honours those who have made significant contributions to the Australian Games Industry in the past 1 – 5 years. They have become invaluable members to the community and show immense talent in their field, constantly working to facilitate a better space for the local industry.