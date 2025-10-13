Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are being challenged to showcase their solo skills in a new tournament launched by Red Bull India.

Red Bull Solo Legends has been devised to make the single shooters with the best strategies strut their stuff through a tournament that could eventually see them tackling some of India’s top professional BGMI players in the final stages.

BGMI is India’s favourite battle royale game with over 200 million downloads from Google Play and the App Store since it was first released in July 2021.

It was developed by Krafton, the publisher recently involved in a legal battle over Subnautica 2 with developers it had originally fired after a dispute over the game’s release.

What Is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

BGMI usually features small groups of up to four players in a last-man standing death match which can involve up to 100 players in total.

This new event will give players who normally enter the battlefield alone the chance to shine.

Red Bull Athlete Jonathan Amaral, who plays as Jonathan Gaming and has 7.31 million subscribers on YouTube, believes the tournament could throw up some real emerging talents.

“Every pro player’s journey starts from playing solo,” he said.

“When you’re on your own, you learn every role, whether it’s fragging, supporting, making calls, or handling pressure like an IGL [In-Game Leader].

“Red Bull Solo Legends is the perfect stage for players to showcase those skills and prove what they can do without relying on a team.

“I’m really excited to be part of this format and see which players rise through the ranks to claim the title.

“It’s time for India’s solo players to take the spotlight.”

Details Of The Tournament

The tournament will include stages both online and on-ground, where players will have to fight their way through a solo queue format with multiple rounds of qualifiers.

The finals will pit the last players standing against professional BGMI gamers with the overall winner being crowned India’s best solo player and earning an exclusive experience with Red Bull Racing.

Among the other BGMI athletes taking part are Sahil Jakhar (Omega), Mohammed Owais Lakhani (Owais), Tanishk Singh (Admino), Ashutosh Singh (Punk), Sohail Shaikh (Hector), Raghuraj Singh (Slug), Ammar Khan (Destro) and Aditya Dawar (Aadi).

Sahil Jakhar, aka Omega, said: “Playing solo is the ultimate test of a player’s all-round abilities.

“You are responsible for every choice you make, from rotations to engagements, and it forces you to master every aspect of the game.

“Red Bull Solo Legends recognizes individual excellence and encourages players to innovate, adapt, and compete at the highest level.”

Mohammed Lakhani, aka Owais, added: “Solo competition is where you truly test your adaptability and decision-making under pressure.

“The unique thing about Red Bull Solo Legends is that it gives players the chance to showcase those skills and handle intense situations on their own.

“Every match challenges you to think on your feet and find creative solutions, whether it’s surviving the zone, positioning against multiple opponents, or optimizing your loot.

“This tournament will bring out hidden talent and give gamers a real chance to prove themselves among the best in the country.”

Registration for the tournament is open until October 31.