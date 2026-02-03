The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot is making its way to iOS and Android this February. Will the title offer the full console-like experience, or is the port a watered-down version of the 2013 game?

With Feral Interactive behind the project, the Tomb Raider mobile port is in good hands. However, will the graphics hold up by today’s standards, and will the frame rate be fully optimised for mobile? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tomb Raider mobile port.

Are We Getting the Full Console Version?

The Tomb Raider mobile reboot will be the full AAA version we got on consoles 13 years ago, with all 12 DLC packs added in. The game will run natively on iOS and Android mobile devices without any compromises.

Tomb Raider mobile has been specially optimised for controller support, with gamepads like the Backbone Pro offering a console-like experience on the go. You can also use the touchscreen and a keyboard/mouse combo.

With full mobile optimisation on iOS and Android devices, expect solid performance and visuals. On the Apple side, you need an A12 Bionic chip or higher, with even the iPhone 11 from 2019 fully supported.

The upcoming title will mark the first time that a fully-fledged Tomb Raider has been natively playable on mobile devices. Getting the full game and not just a cut-down port will be special for fans of the franchise.

Feral Interactive’s Previous Mobile Ports

Feral Interactive has been making waves on the mobile gaming scene, porting various popular console titles to iOS and Android devices in recent years. If previous games are anything to go by, the Tomb Raider port could be a winner.

The British developer has partnered with the likes of 2K Games, Square Enix Europe, Warner Bros. Interactive, and Codemasters. Feral has done an incredible job on recent mobile ports, with Grid Autosport, Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, and Alien: Isolation all well received.

Comparing Tomb Raider Mobile to the 2025 Switch Versions

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition was recently released for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo’s latest console runs the game at a locked 60 fps and a higher resolution, though the Switch version is also solid.

Tomb Raider for iOS and Android is likely to be more like the Switch version, which runs at 30 fps and a lower resolution. The aim was to bring the excellent Tomb Raider games to all handhelds, with the mobile port being the final piece in the puzzle.

The cost across all portables is a respectable $19.99. With the base game and all DLC included, $19.99 is a very reasonable price. Tomb Raider mobile will release on iOS and Android on 12th February.