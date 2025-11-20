Since the Apple iPhone 15 Pro was released, several AAA gaming titles have made their way to Apple phones. Apple iPhone gaming has stepped up a notch with more powerful chips, and bigger blockbuster titles could be coming to iOS soon.

Various games, such as Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding, have come to iPhone, paving the way for more big releases. What other AAA titles could we see on iPhone gaming in the not-so-distant future?

iPhone Gaming on the Rise

More Assassin’s Creed on Mobile?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first AAA Assassin’s Creed game to arrive on the Apple iPhone. The Ubisoft title is available on many recent Apple mobiles, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. The action game has a solid rating on the Apple gaming store, with the port tailor-made for the iPhone.

After the success of Mirage, gamers want more Assassin’s Creed. Shadows is already available for Mac, but could the 2025 hit make its way to iPhone? Some older AC titles could work well on Apple devices, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

These types of adventure video titles are perfect for the iPhone’s pick-up-and-play appeal. As the iPhone continues to get more powerful, more ambitious games could arrive on the smartphone.

Could Games Like Dead Island & RoboCop Arrive?

Much Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dead Island 2 is also available on Mac. According to recent rumours, the action role-playing game by Dambuster Studios could eventually find a home on iPhone.

With the game running on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware, the latest Apple Silicon chips can surely handle the 2023 game, albeit with lower graphics and inferior performance.

The zombie-survival game, which takes place in a quarantined Los Angeles, is highly rated. Having been ported to macOS in July, it would be fantastic to see Dead Island 2 make its way to iPhone gaming.

RoboCop: Rogue City has also been tipped to come to iPhone at some point. The RoboCop game, which is also available on Mac, was a big hit on consoles, but could it run well on the latest iPhone models?

Even though Resident Evil Requiem is still months away, it would be fantastic to see the latest Resident Evil title turn up down the line considering other entires are already on iPhone.

The recently released Little Nightmares 3 would be another fine addition to the Apple gaming family. The game is playable on the original Nintendo Switch, so performance shouldn’t be an issue. The Little Nightmares franchise is already available on iPhone gaming, and seeing the second and third games in the series on iPhone would be a treat.

Big Titles Already on iPhone

Apple stunned the mobile gaming world when they announced that the iPhone 15 Pro models could handle AAA gaming. Shortly after, titles like Resident Evil 4 (remake), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Death Stranding arrived on iOS.

Many big hitters have followed, including Sniper Elite 4, HITMAN World of Assassination, and Alien: Isolation. All have controller support and are well optimised for the iPhone. Of course, some work better than others, and sacrifices have had to be made, but playing big AAA titles on your smartphone is still mind-blowing.

More top titles are heading to iPhone gaming, including Sniper Elite 5 and a version of Tom Clancy’s The Division. Remedy Entertainment’s 2019 hit, Control, is coming to iPhone and iPad in early 2026.

This feels like just the start for iPhone gaming, and it will be fascinating to see what other AAA titles could come to Apple smartphones in the future.