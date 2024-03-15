News

Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment reportedly impacted by layoffs

Social media has been flooded with reports of redundancies at Respawn Entertainment.
15 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Apex Legends Resurrection Revenant Character Overhaul Abilities

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi studio Respawn Entertainment has reportedly been impacted by layoffs, with a wave of redundancies reported on social media. As first spotted by Eurogamer, a number of developers from Respawn’s Apex Legends team reported job losses on Twitter / X on Friday, indicating widespread changes at the studio.

“The Apex team was hit with layoffs today,” Aaron Stump, level designer on Apex Legends said. “It sucks seeing some of the people I’ve worked with for almost three years now get let go.”

Apex Legends global social media lead Alex Ackerman took to social media to confirm her own redundancy, after five years working on the game.

“After 20 Seasons of Apex and five years at Respawn nearly to the day, my job has been made redundant and I have been laid off,” Ackerman said. “Working on this game and supporting this community has truly been the honour of my career and a highlight of my life.”

One source speaking to PCMag alleged that staff working on Apex Legends have not been told how many of their colleagues have been laid off, and further alleged the layoffs were impacting “underperformers.”

Read: EA is laying off 670 employees, around 5% of its global workforce

IGN reports “around two dozen” Respawn employees have been laid off, as part of EA’s sweeping restructure, which included 670 job cuts. The job cuts are believed to be part of the announced total, as EA continues to make changes.

Despite cuts seemingly having a significant impact on the Apex Legends team at Respawn Entertainment, IGN has heard EA plans to continue supporting and investing in the game going forward, and it remains a high priority for the company.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the reported layoffs at Respawn Entertainment.

