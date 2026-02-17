The world of high-stakes collectibles has just been turned upside down. In a move that cements the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) as the undisputed king of alternative assets, Logan Paul’s legendary PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card has sold for a staggering $16,492,000.

This sale doesn’t just break the previous record; it obliterates it. Interestingly, the previous record-holder was the exact same card, which Paul famously acquired in 2021 for $5.27 million. In just five years, the value of this “Holy Grail” of cardboard has tripled, proving that the appetite for ultra-rare Pokémon memorabilia shows no signs of slowing down as we approach the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Who Bought Logan Paul’s Pokémon Card?

The winning bid of $13 million (climbing to over $16.4 million after auction fees) was placed by venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the son of Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director.

The auction was a dramatic affair, bolstered by Logan Paul’s flair for the theatrical. To sweeten the deal, Paul included the $70,000 diamond-encrusted necklace he wore while sporting the card during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. Paul has also promised to personally hand-deliver the card to Scaramucci, calling it the “Mona Lisa of collectibles.”

Why is the Pikachu Illustrator Card So Expensive?

To the uninitiated, $16 million for a piece of paper seems like madness. However, the Pikachu Illustrator is no ordinary card. Only 39 copies were originally distributed as prizes in 1997 and 1998 through illustration contests held by CoroCoro Comic.

While several copies exist in various states of wear, Logan Paul’s copy is the only one in the world to hold a PSA 10 Gem Mint grading. This “1 of 1” status makes it technically perfect and statistically impossible to upgrade, creating a ceiling-less valuation for billionaire collectors.

Controversies and “Chaos” During the Auction

The road to the $16 million sale wasn’t without drama. The auction was briefly derailed by a “phantom bid” of $10.2 million from an OnlyFans creator, which Paul claimed temporarily scared off serious buyers. Additionally, Paul’s ongoing public feuds – including recent friction with his brother Jake Paul and Super Bowl artist Bad Bunny – kept the auction trending in the headlines throughout its duration.

The Future of Pokémon TCG Investing

This sale comes at a pivotal moment for the brand. With Pokémon Day (February 27) just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the next generation of games and the highly anticipated life-sim spin-off, Pokémon Pokopia.

As the franchise enters its 30th year, the $16.4 million Pikachu Illustrator serves as a massive beacon for the industry. Whether you view it as a hobby or a serious investment, one thing is clear: Pokémon is no longer just a children’s game – it is a premier global asset class.