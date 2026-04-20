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Capcom Reportedly Cracks Down on NSFW Resident Evil Requiem Mods

Capcom Cracks Down on NSFW Resident Evil Requiem Mods
20 Apr 2026 9:26
alkesh
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Capcom has reportedly moved against a prominent modding content creator, issuing a legal notice demanding the removal of over 1,000 videos showcasing adult-oriented mods for Resident Evil Requiem. The action targets YouTuber GrizzoUK, whose channel was temporarily terminated before being reinstated – leaving his view count significantly damaged in the process. The mods in question depict Requiem characters in skimpy clothing, a style that has been a fixture of the Resident Evil modding scene for years. Capcom’s legal team has now drawn a clear line, citing concerns about reputational damage to the company. Given that Resident Evil Requiem is one of the biggest releases of 2026 – having sold millions of units since launch – the timing of the crackdown is notable. Capcom has a lot riding on the game’s ongoing success, and it appears the publisher isn’t willing to let the discourse around its flagship title be shaped by NSFW fan content.

How Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem Mod Takedown Unfolded

According to reporting by GameSpot, Capcom’s legal team contacted GrizzoUK directly via email, ordering the removal of videos posted to his YouTube channel. GrizzoUK – who had built up 217,000 subscribers before the notice landed – shared the email during a livestream, which was subsequently picked up on Reddit. Capcom’s legal team wrote in the notice:
“It has come to our attention that these assets have been used to produce adult-oriented mods, and that related videos have been created and published on YouTube.”
The channel’s temporary termination appears to have been a collateral consequence of the mass takedown rather than a deliberate action – YouTube’s automated systems flagging the volume of simultaneous removals. It was reinstated, but the algorithmic damage was already done. GrizzoUK confirmed he will continue creating mod content for other franchises, noting:
“I’ll still continue to upload Stellar Blade, Tomb Raider, and many other franchises. It’s a shame Capcom did this, but it is what it is, I guess.”
For context on Requiem‘s recent trajectory, Capcom has been actively expanding the game post-launch – a Leon Kennedy DLC expansion has already been confirmed, and a photo mode was recently added to the base game.

Capcom’s Known Stance on Modding and NSFW Content

Capcom has previously stated that mods carry the potential to do “reputational damage” to the company – particularly when they affect how a game runs or how its characters are presented publicly. That position has now apparently extended to adult content created around Requiem. Here’s where things get legally interesting: Capcom’s terms of service, which players must agree to before launching any of the company’s titles, don’t specifically mention mods. The language is broad enough, however, to cover user-generated content that the company believes infringes on its intellectual property rights. That’s a grey area Capcom appears comfortable exploiting when it suits the company’s interests. Capcom has not issued a formal public statement on this specific takedown beyond the legal notice shared by GrizzoUK.

Publisher Mod Crackdowns: A Pattern Worth Watching

Capcom’s action against GrizzoUK doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Publishers targeting modding communities – particularly those producing NSFW content – has become an increasingly visible pattern across the industry. The tension between IP protection and community creativity is real, and it’s rarely resolved cleanly in the community’s favour. Capcom itself is a useful case study in contradictions here. On one hand, the company’s own games have benefited directly from modding communities – Monster Hunter Wilds being a prime example, where players developed a mod to address aggressive DLC scanning that was tanking performance, effectively doing Capcom’s QA work for free. On the other hand, the moment mods shift into territory that Capcom believes threatens its brand image, the legal machinery kicks in. This dynamic – tolerating mods that help, cracking down on mods that embarrass – isn’t unique to Capcom. It’s worth noting that Nintendo has similarly pursued aggressive IP protection strategies; the company was reportedly absolutely furious over recent leaks that exposed its internal release slate. Publishers increasingly treat their IPs as tightly controlled brand assets, and community-created content – however beloved – sits outside that control. The NSFW modding scene for Resident Evil specifically has been active for years across multiple entries in the franchise. Capcom choosing this moment – when Requiem is at peak cultural visibility – to act suggests the scale of the content’s reach finally crossed a threshold the publisher couldn’t ignore.

What Capcom’s Takedown Means for Resident Evil Modders

For the modding community, the immediate practical impact is significant. Losing over 1,000 videos from a single creator is a substantial chunk of publicly visible content, and the collateral damage to GrizzoUK’s channel – algorithmic demotion following the temporary termination – signals that even reinstatement doesn’t fully undo the harm. The broader implication is a chilling one: Capcom is clearly willing to enforce against high-volume NSFW mod creators, and the vague ToS language means the company retains discretion over what it targets and when. Non-NSFW mods appear to remain in a tolerated grey zone for now – Capcom has not historically moved against performance mods or cosmetic changes that don’t involve adult content. But the line between tolerated and actionable is drawn by Capcom alone, with no formal mod policy to anchor community expectations. Capcom is also navigating an increasingly busy period for the Resident Evil franchise more broadly – with rumours of a Resident Evil Revelations remake circulating, the publisher has clear incentive to manage how its IP is perceived heading into further announcements. Whether Capcom pursues further action against other creators posting similar content remains to be seen. GamesHub will continue monitoring the situation as the modding community responds and Capcom’s enforcement posture becomes clearer.