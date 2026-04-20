Capcom Reportedly Cracks Down on NSFW Resident Evil Requiem Mods

Capcom has reportedly moved against a prominent modding content creator, issuing a legal notice demanding the removal of over 1,000 videos showcasing adult-oriented mods for Resident Evil Requiem. The action targets YouTuber GrizzoUK, whose channel was temporarily terminated before being reinstated – leaving his view count significantly damaged in the process. The mods in question depict Requiem characters in skimpy clothing, a style that has been a fixture of the Resident Evil modding scene for years. Capcom’s legal team has now drawn a clear line, citing concerns about reputational damage to the company. Given that Resident Evil Requiem is one of the biggest releases of 2026 – having sold millions of units since launch – the timing of the crackdown is notable. Capcom has a lot riding on the game’s ongoing success, and it appears the publisher isn’t willing to let the discourse around its flagship title be shaped by NSFW fan content.
How Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem Mod Takedown UnfoldedAccording to reporting by GameSpot, Capcom’s legal team contacted GrizzoUK directly via email, ordering the removal of videos posted to his YouTube channel. GrizzoUK – who had built up 217,000 subscribers before the notice landed – shared the email during a livestream, which was subsequently picked up on Reddit. Capcom’s legal team wrote in the notice:
“It has come to our attention that these assets have been used to produce adult-oriented mods, and that related videos have been created and published on YouTube.”The channel’s temporary termination appears to have been a collateral consequence of the mass takedown rather than a deliberate action – YouTube’s automated systems flagging the volume of simultaneous removals. It was reinstated, but the algorithmic damage was already done. GrizzoUK confirmed he will continue creating mod content for other franchises, noting:
“I’ll still continue to upload Stellar Blade, Tomb Raider, and many other franchises. It’s a shame Capcom did this, but it is what it is, I guess.”For context on Requiem‘s recent trajectory, Capcom has been actively expanding the game post-launch – a Leon Kennedy DLC expansion has already been confirmed, and a photo mode was recently added to the base game.