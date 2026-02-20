In a move that has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced the closure of Bluepoint Games.

The Austin-based studio, which earned a reputation as the “gold standard” for video game remakes and remasters, will shutter its doors in March 2026.

First reported by Bloomberg and subsequently confirmed by PlayStation Studios, the closure is expected to impact approximately 70 employees.

The decision follows a “recent business review” and marks a sudden end for a studio that played a pivotal role in the early success of the PlayStation 5.

The Legacy of Bluepoint Games and PlayStation Studios

Founded in 2006 by former Retro Studios developers, Bluepoint Games became synonymous with technical excellence. For over 15 years, the team specialized in revitalizing classic PlayStation IP for modern hardware.

Their portfolio includes some of the most celebrated re-releases in history, such as:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4 Remake)

(PS4 Remake) Demon’s Souls (PS5 Remake)

(PS5 Remake) The Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

After years of successful collaboration, Sony officially acquired Bluepoint in September 2021.

At the time, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst praised the team’s “technical expertise” and “meticulous craftsmanship.”

However, less than five years after that acquisition, the studio has become the latest victim of industry-wide restructuring.

Why is Sony Closing Bluepoint Games?

In an internal email shared with staff, Hermen Hulst cited an “increasingly challenging industry environment” as the primary driver for the shutdown.

According to Hulst, rising development costs, slowed market growth, and shifting player behaviors have forced Sony to make difficult decisions regarding its first-party portfolio.

Industry analysts point toward a “generational fumble” regarding Bluepoint’s post-acquisition direction. Following the launch of the Demon’s Souls remake, reports indicate that Bluepoint was tasked with developing a live-service God of War title.

That project was reportedly canceled in January 2025 as Sony retreated from its aggressive push into Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) following the failure of titles like Concord.

Despite pitching several new projects throughout 2025 – including a rumored return to single-player remakes – the studio was unable to secure a green light for a new production before the business review led to its closure.

The Impact on PlayStation’s Remake Strategy

The timing of the closure is particularly baffling for fans, coming just as rumors of a God of War Trilogy remake and a potential Bloodborne remaster were reaching a fever pitch.

With Bluepoint out of the picture, Sony has lost its premier internal resource for high-end remakes.

The closure of Bluepoint Games follows a string of high-profile PlayStation studio shutdowns over the last two years, including London Studio, Neon Koi, and Firewalk Studios.

While Sony’s gaming division recently reported a 19% rise in profits, the company continues to lean into a leaner, more centralized development strategy focused on its massive “tentpole” franchises.

For the 70 developers at Bluepoint, Sony has stated it will attempt to find opportunities within its global network where possible.

However, the loss of such a specialized and technically gifted team marks a somber chapter in the history of PlayStation Studios.