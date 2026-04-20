Tomb Raider is currently free on Steam, but the offer ends soon

The Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy 7 Midgar special packs for PowerWash Simulator are currently free to claim across Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo – but the window closes at 10:00 AM EST on May 19, 2026, after which both packs will be permanently delisted.

That’s midnight AEST on May 20 for Australian players, so don’t sleep on this one.

Why the Packs Are Being Removed

Developer FuturLab confirmed the delisting follows the end of its formal licensing relationship with Square Enix, the rights holder for both franchises.

The studio thanked Square Enix for being “an incredible partner” in its announcement, but once the deadline passes, anyone who hasn’t claimed the packs will be permanently locked out – even if they own PowerWash Simulator.

The Tomb Raider pack centres on Croft Manor, putting players to work pressure-washing iconic rooms including the Ballroom, Music Room, Gym, and Manor Grounds – each loaded with hidden relics and dirt buildup that thematically fits the estate’s adventurous history.

The Midgar pack, meanwhile, reconstructs three locations from Final Fantasy VII Remake: the Sector 7 Slums Station, the Airbuster Fight arena, and the Shinra Combat Simulator.



How to Claim Before the Deadline

Both packs are available directly through each platform’s official store pages, with FuturLab linking to them in its announcement.

You don’t need to be playing PowerWash Simulator right now – just claim them before the cutoff and they’ll stay in your library.

The base game retails for $24.99 USD digitally and currently includes the Tomb Raider pack, Midgar pack, and a Santa’s Workshop setting as free add-ons.

If you’re on Steam and want to keep tabs on the deal, it’s worth knowing that Valve has been working on improved price transparency tools for Steam listings, which should make spotting genuine deals easier going forward.

For now, this one requires no price-checking – it’s simply free until it isn’t.

The timing lands during Tomb Raider’s 30th anniversary year, which makes the delisting feel a little bittersweet.

The franchise is otherwise having a strong 2026, with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – developed by Flying Wild Hog – targeting a release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam later this year.

Free game promotions have been landing regularly across platforms lately, but this one comes with a hard expiry that won’t be extended.

Claim the packs now through your platform’s store before May 20 AEST – once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.