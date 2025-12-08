Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is expected to come to iOS and Android in 2026. The game, set in The Division universe, will be a free-to-play mobile RPG MMO, which is sure to attract a huge crowd of interest.

This intriguing shooter is promising a lot, but can the game be a hit on Apple and Android devices? Here’s everything we know and what to expect from the Ubisoft PvP title.

Another AAA Game Heading to Mobile

The list of AAA games on iOS and Android is constantly growing, with big titles like Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Hitman being fully playable on the latest mobile phones. Many more blockbuster games could come to iPhone and Android devices.

The Division Resurgence will be another AAA title landing on mobile hardware. Ubisoft is promising a console-like experience on the go, with a new storyline set in The Division world.

The game will take place in a post-pandemic New York City, with a massive urban open-world map to navigate. From what we have seen so far, the graphics for a mobile game are extremely impressive, with stunning high-definition visuals tailored for mobile devices.

The Division 2 took the franchise to the United States capital, while the original game was set in New York City. Resurgence heads back to the Big Apple, set a few months after the events of The Division 1.

Although The Division Resurgence will be a scaled-down version of the console games, the graphics are competing with other big franchises on mobile, such as Red Dead Redemption and Assassin’s Creed.

The Division Resurgence Gameplay & Features

The Division Resurgence will be free to play on iOS and Android. The game will be a third-person MMO shooter with PvP activities and will have unique game modes like Conflict and the Dark Zone.

The Division mobile game will take place in the middle of The Division 1 and The Division 2. Players are looking to rebuild New York City after a pandemic, restoring order and fending off various enemy threats.

You will arrive in a chaotic Manhattan several months after The Division 1’s story. Players will be part of the Strategic Homeland Division, aiming to rebuild the community after the collapse of the government.

Although we are heading back to the familiar New York setting, expect new characters, gameplay elements, and challenges in the post-apocalyptic state. With the RPG title focused on mobile play, expect a compressed The Division game compared to its console counterparts.

The game will take place in familiar New York locations like Manhattan and Chinatown. Manhattan Bridge will be used as a checkpoint for saving, fast travel, and gathering resources.

Of course, with Resurgence being free to download on the Apple and Android app stores, there will be in-game purchases. Monetisation through content is nothing new when it comes to mobile gaming, with big hits like Call of Duty Mobile, Roblox, and PUBG Mobile also offering IAPs.

When Will The Division Resurgence Release?

The Division Resurgence release date has yet to be confirmed. However, Ubisoft is pushing ahead with the project, with regional closed beta tests currently taking place. Almost 10,000 players tested the game in Romania in September 2025.

More tests are planned, and players can sign up to the insider program on Ubisoft’s official site to offer feedback and help the developers refine the mobile game. The PvP shooter is expected to release sometime in 2026.