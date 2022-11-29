Wylde Flowers is the Apple Arcade Game of the Year 2022

Studio Drydock’s Wylde Flowers has taken out a major accolade at Apple’s App Store Awards for 2022, winning Apple Arcade Game of the Year against a host of strong rivals. The game has been celebrated for its inclusivity, charming world, and diverse characters, which all contribute to a wonderful, narrative-based farming sim that certainly warrants praise.

It’s always great to see Australian-made games celebrated on a global stage, particularly when they’re as deserving as Wylde Flowers. In our review of Wylde Flowers, we called it the ‘perfect escapism for a busy world’ – a game that prioritises freedom, wholesomeness, and adventure within an impactful tale of prejudice and fear.

The game was clearly developed with a warm and welcoming touch, and its win at the Apple App Store Awards is well-earned. It joins a stellar cast of winners for the year that includes mainstream hits like Apex Legends Mobile, and unique gems like Inscryption.

Read: How Wylde Flowers incorporates escape and empowerment

Here’s the full list of Apple App Store Award winners in the games category for 2022.

Apple App Store Awards 2022: Full game winners list

IPHONE GAME OF THE YEAR – Apex Legends Mobile

IPAD GAME OF THE YEAR – Moncage

MAC GAME OF THE YEAR – Inscryption

APPLE TV GAME OF THE YEAR – El Hijo

APPLE ARCADE GAME OF THE YEAR – Wylde Flowers

CHINA GAME OF THE YEAR – League of Legends Esports Manager

CULTURAL IMPACT WINNER – Dot’s Home, Inua – A Story of Ice and Time

You can view the full list of App winners on the Apple website.

We send our sincere congratulations to the team at Studio Drydock on their well-deserved win.