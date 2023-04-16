Ubisoft+ subscription plan launches on Xbox Consoles

The Ubisoft+ subscription service has officially launched on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles globally, allowing subscribers now able to the service to play the publisher’s games library on the Xbox ecosystem. Notably, the subscription remains standalone on Xbox, and separate from existing subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass. EA’s subscription service, EA Play, is included as part of Game Pass.

If you’re looking to access a catalog of Ubisoft games, as well as any additional content created for them, you will need to fork out the additional cost – US $17.99 / AU $23.95 per month – to jump in. For some players, that will likely be prohibitive, particularly given Xbox Game Pass costs just US $9.99 / AU $10.95 for a larger array of titles.

Regardless, the subscription currently contains around 100+ games from popular franchises including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and more.

The other benefit to consider signing up for Ubisoft+ is the evolving lineup, which will include new Ubisoft releases on day one.

The year ahead is a strong one for the company, and includes the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a new standalone spin-off adventure that reportedly cribs from the original AC formula. In future, we are also likely to see Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora join the subscription service, as well as future Assassin’s Creed games, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Skull & Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and more.

Read: XDefiant pits Ubisoft characters against each other in an arcade FPS

If you’re looking to play individual games, the cost of Ubisoft+ doesn’t quite justify forking out for a vast majority of the library – given many of the games included are frequently on sale for under the monthly subscription price – but new releases certainly provide a reason to subscribe.

In today’s economic climate, the ability to pay AU $23.95 for temporary access to a new release, rather than the typical full retail price of AU $99.95, is a worthwhile option. Ubisoft+ Multi Access now extending to Xbox consoles sweetens that deal for console-exclusive players.

Beyond new releases, the asking price is a high bar – but for those dedicated Ubisoft loyalists, it may hold a certain appeal. You can find out more about this subscription offering on the Ubisoft website.