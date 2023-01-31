News

 > News > PC

The Crew Motorfest continues the underrated racing series in 2023

Ubisoft has announced the third game in its open-world arcade racing series, The Crew.
1 Feb 2023
Edmond Tran
The Crew Motorfest Ubisoft

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Ubisoft has announced the third game in its open-world racing franchise, The Crew, with The Crew Motorfest planned for a 2023 launch on all consoles. There will also be an early-access Insider Program beginning on 1 February 2023 on PC, with console players invited at a later date.

Where the first two games in the series boasted an open-world map that encompassed the entirety of the United States, albeit in a heavily condensed format, it appears The Crew Motorfest will hone its scope dramatically. The game will be set solely in the US state of Hawaii, and more specifically, the island of O’ahu, where the capital of Honolulu is situated.

Being the most densely populated island in the archipelago, it will hopefully provide enough variety for the myriad racing activities The Crew is known for.

Ubisoft’s official announcement for Motorfest makes mention of the city streets of Honolulu, as well as volcanic slopes, lush rainforests, mountain roads, and beach locales. It will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes.

The hope is that the more focussed environment will allow the development team to dedicate a lot more care and detail to the world, allowing it to feel more alive and ‘lived in’, something the previous games were lacking.

While perhaps not as refined or prestigious as other titles in the open-world racing genre – namely the excellent Forza Horizon series by Playground Games – The Crew certainly has its charms, and a dedicated community. The Crew 2 has received consistent content updates ever since its release in 2018, with the latest dropping just a couple of weeks before the announcement of Motorfest.

The Crew 2 featured the ability to instantly switch between motorcars, boats, and planes on a whim, which provided a lot of unabashed amusement. It appears that Motorfest will focus solely on cars, however, so it will be interesting to see whether the tone of the experience changes.

The Crew Motorfest is slated for a 2023 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. It will also be available on the Ubisoft+ subscription service.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
apple arcade games february 2023
?>
News

Apple Arcade: Every game arriving in February 2023

The latest Apple Arcade lineup includes a wholesome farm simulator from Team17, a hydro jet racer, and more.

Leah J. Williams
babies sims 4 update
?>
News

Everything announced during Behind The Sims: Episode 1

Babies will be unleashed from their bassinets when The Sims 4 expands in March 2023.

Leah J. Williams
e3 2023 june xbox playstation nintendo exhibitor list
?>
News

Report: Sony, Nintendo, Xbox to skip E3 2023

A new report has alleged Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will be absent from E3 2023.

Leah J. Williams
playstation vr 2
?>
News

Sony refutes claims of production cuts for PlayStation VR2

Sony says it has not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers, despite reports to the contrary.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed xbox 360 delisting microsoft
?>
News

Microsoft will begin delisting Xbox 360 games in February 2023

Microsoft will begin delisting Xbox 360 games from its store, as the older generation of gaming is sunsetted.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login