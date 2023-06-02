Ubisoft Forward 2023 features Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, and more

Ubisoft Forward officially returns on 12 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT, and while it’s no longer part of E3 as originally announced, it appears Ubisoft still has major plans for the show. In a blog update, the developer and publisher confirmed a number of games set to appear during proceedings.

So far, the announced games include:

Of these, there’s already some surprising inclusions. Notably, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade has largely remained a mystery since it was announced at Ubisoft Forward in late 2022. At the time, it was revealed to be a mobile game set in Ancient China, in the year 623.

A brief trailer detailed a custom character creator for the game, which hinted that players would be able to create their own Assassin to send on a variety of missions. We’ll likely get more details on this feature, and how it plays into a wider story, when Ubisoft Forward 2023 airs.

It’s equally intriguing to see Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR on the list of planned reveals. This game’s appearance at Ubisoft Forward was recently confirmed in the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, where a full reveal was promised.

We can likely expect the same for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the ambitious adventure spin-off set in James Cameron’s renowned sci-fi world. This game was originally circling a 2023 launch, but has since been pushed back. An update in any form is very welcome.

Joining these games is the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest, both of which should get a good showing. For everything else, you’ll just have to tune in for Ubisoft Forward.

When and where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

Here’s a quick breakdown of when the show will air around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (12 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (12 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (12 June)

Ubisoft Forward 2023 will be live on Twitch, YouTube, and the Ubisoft website. Twitch drops will be enabled, with viewers able to nab in-game items for Avatar, Riders Republic, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.