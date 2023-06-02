News

Ubisoft Forward 2023 features Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, and more

Ubisoft Forward officially takes place on 12 June 2023. Here's what to expect from the show.
2 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft Forward Key Art summer game fest

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Forward officially returns on 12 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT, and while it’s no longer part of E3 as originally announced, it appears Ubisoft still has major plans for the show. In a blog update, the developer and publisher confirmed a number of games set to appear during proceedings.

So far, the announced games include:

Of these, there’s already some surprising inclusions. Notably, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade has largely remained a mystery since it was announced at Ubisoft Forward in late 2022. At the time, it was revealed to be a mobile game set in Ancient China, in the year 623.

A brief trailer detailed a custom character creator for the game, which hinted that players would be able to create their own Assassin to send on a variety of missions. We’ll likely get more details on this feature, and how it plays into a wider story, when Ubisoft Forward 2023 airs.

It’s equally intriguing to see Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR on the list of planned reveals. This game’s appearance at Ubisoft Forward was recently confirmed in the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, where a full reveal was promised.

We can likely expect the same for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the ambitious adventure spin-off set in James Cameron’s renowned sci-fi world. This game was originally circling a 2023 launch, but has since been pushed back. An update in any form is very welcome.

Read: Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023: Everything announced

Joining these games is the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest, both of which should get a good showing. For everything else, you’ll just have to tune in for Ubisoft Forward.

When and where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

Here’s a quick breakdown of when the show will air around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June)
  • United States 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (12 June)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (12 June)

Ubisoft Forward 2023 will be live on Twitch, YouTube, and the Ubisoft website. Twitch drops will be enabled, with viewers able to nab in-game items for Avatar, Riders Republic, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

