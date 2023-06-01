Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023: Everything announced

Meta has announced a slew of upcoming VR games in the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023, alongside its latest VR headset – the multi-featured Meta Quest 3. From the mysterious Assassin’s Creed VR to the ambitious Asgard’s Wrath 2, there were plenty of games featured in the showcase that reveal a solid future for VR gaming.

Here’s everything announced during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023.

Meta Quest 3 officially revealed

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Ahead of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, the updated Meta Quest 3 VR headset was revealed. This device launches in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere] and allegedly features ‘advanced tech that will open up new possibilities in both VR and MR (Mixed Reality)’.

The headset sports higher resolution and better performance compared to its predecessor, and is also slimmer in design. It includes a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, TruTouch haptics, and an optional ‘premium experience’ with a new Pro Controller set.

To coincide with this announcement, Meta announced a price drop for the Meta Quest 2 on 4 June 2023. The 128GB headset will be priced at US $299.99 going forward.

Meta Gaming Showcase 2023: Pre-Show Roundup

Prior to the ‘main event’ announcements, Meta featured a number of mini-trailers for new and upcoming games, including:

Samba de Amigo is coming to VR

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Everybody’s favourite maraca-shaking monkey mascot is coming to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, with the action of Samba de Amigo VR being lifted directly from the upcoming Samba de Amigo: Party Central. In the game, players will be able to shake maracas to the beat, earning points for a good performance.

Samba de Amigo VR launches in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine got a new trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Next up, Schell Games (Among Us VR) introduced a new trailer for I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, a VR game where you solve strange, scientific puzzles by playing with buttons, wheels, cogs, and other contraptions.

The game launches in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is a VR vampire slayer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Also coming from Schell Games is Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, a vampire-slaying simulator where silence and stealth is key to surviving. The game does not have a release date yet, but is expected to launch in the next 12 months.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord got a story trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord got a new story trailer during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023, with this one showing off the game’s main cast and its villain, the titular Ghost Lord.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord launches in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Underdogs is a neon mech combat game

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Underdogs was up next. This is a mech brawler set in a neon underground arena, where players will put their mechs against others in dogfights. If you’re somebody who enjoyed Reel Steel, this might be a game for you.

You can wishlist it now, but like other games on this list, it doesn’t have a firm release date yet.

Racket Club is bringing the deuce and love

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Underdogs was followed by VR tennis game, Racket Club. This title from Resolution Games (Demeo) allows players to physically play tennis in a 3D world, with a number of single and multiplayer modes to play through. The game doesn’t have a release date yet.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is a vampire adventure RPG

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Next up was a new Vampire: The Masquerade spin-off, known as Justice. This game is described as a ‘vampire adventure RPG’ and puts you directly in the shoes of a vampire harnessing their potential. From early footage, it appears there are elements of stealth in the game, as you’ll be using your skills to hunt down a range of special targets.

The game launches in late 2023.

Dungeons of Eternity is a first-person VR dungeon crawler

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

If you’ve ever wanted to tackle a Skyrim-like dungeon in VR with your mates by your side, Dungeons of Eternity has you covered. In this game, you’ll romp through a number of randomly generated dungeons, searching for treasure, hunting beasts, and attempting to escape with your life.

Dungeons of Eternity launches later in 2023.

The 7th Guest is returning in VR form

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Classic puzzle adventure game The 7th Guest is being remade for VR, courtesy of Vertigo Games (Arizona Sunshine). In this game, you play through a number of environmental puzzles, searching for the secrets of a mysterious mansion.

The 7th Guest launches later in 2023.

Arizona Sunshine 2 then got another trailer, following its last appearance in the PlayStation Showcase.

Stranger Things VR gets a new look

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Stranger Things is getting a VR chapter, thanks to Netflix and developer Tender Claws (Tendar). In this spin-off from Season 4, players will embody the villainous Vecna and use his strange powers to dominate the Upside Down.

Stranger Things VR launches in Autumn 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable tasks you with killing Titans

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

If you’ve ever wanted to spend your days carving down horrifying, ginormous Titans in a post-apocalyptic town, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is the game for you. In this combat adventure, you’ll need to utilise a range of skills to fight back against Titan hordes, swinging on ropes and slashing with your trusty swords.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable launches in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Bulletstorm VR is a campaign-based shooter adenture

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Bulletstorm, the first-person shooter adventure first released in 2011, is coming to Meta Quest and other VR devices in 2023. This version of the game adapts the original story, complete with its wild gunplay and over-the-top action, which should make for a lively VR experience.

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR launches in 2023

As confirmed during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR is coming to the Meta Quest Store by 2023. The title will feature at Ubisoft Forward on 12 June 2023 PT, so stay tuned for more details.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 officially announced by Sanzaru Games

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Asgard’s Wrath 2 was officially announced during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023, with a major reveal trailer followed by a developer deep dive and roundtable. This sequel from Sanzaru Games will feature an epic quest through a mythological universe, as players work to save reality from the gods.

Here’s the official description, per Sanzaru:

‘Awaken, Cosmic Guardian – The fate of reality lies in your hands. Travel across vast realms inhabited by the gods in pursuit of the Trickster God Loki, who threatens to undo the threads of the universe. It’s up to you to battle gods and monsters alike as you take on one of the biggest and most epic scale Action RPGs ever experienced in VR.’

‘Alongside legendary Egyptian gods, you’ll fight deadly warriors and awe-inspiring mythical creatures through physics-based, visceral combat with unique weapons and playstyles. Possess unique mortal heroes and convert loyal animals into your own warrior followers as you explore a massive, free-roaming and living world and solve mind-bending god-scale puzzles.’

Agard’s Wrath 2 launches in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

You can watch the entire Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 on YouTube.