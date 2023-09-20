News

 > News > Xbox

Tekken 8 welcomes back Tekken Ball minigame, closed beta test in October

Bandai Namco has announced a closed beta test for Tekken 8 in October, alongside the return of Feng Wei and Tekken Ball.
20 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 closed beta feng wei tekken ball

PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Share Icon

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Tekken 8, which announces a returning addition to the character roster, Feng Wei, as well as the Closed Beta Test for the game, which will run from 20-23 October 2023.

No longer called the Closed Network Test (or CNT, which is highly amusing to Australians in particular), the upcoming Tekken 8 beta will showcase the new Fight Lounge, a multiplayer social area that serves as a a lobby for matchmaking, similar to the Battle Hub of Street Fighter 6.

The Tekken 8 Fight Lounge will also play host to stores that will let you customise your player avatar with goofy cosmetics, as has long been tradition in Tekken, as well as a Beach area that houses the triumphant return of the minigame, Tekken Ball.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

First seen in Tekken 3, Tekken Ball is an exceptional use of Tekken’s mechanics that sees two fighters use their limbs to play a variation of beach volleyball – only the ball is very floaty, and your goal is to knock out your opponent with it. The upcoming Closed Beta Test will unfortunately not feature a playable version of Tekken Ball, but its existence is exciting all the same.

The announcement of Tekken Ball has seemingly come about as part of Bandai Namco’s presence at Tokyo Game Show 2023. You can see footage of it below.

Tekken 8 is slated for release on 26 January 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Tekken 8 – All characters confirmed so far (September 2023)

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Payday 3 xbox game pass september 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Payday 3 headlines late September 2023 lineup

Here's the full lineup of Xbox Game Pass inclusions for the second half of September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor xbox game pass costs
?>
News

How much does it cost Microsoft to put a game on Xbox Game Pass?

Internal emails revealed in unredacted Microsoft documents have outlined expected costs for putting certain games on Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
evil dead the game
?>
News

Evil Dead: The Game won't get new content, Switch version cancelled

Evil Dead: The Game is heading for the sunset, a year on from launch.

Leah J. Williams
terraria game engine sponsorships godot fna
?>
News

Terraria studio protests Unity changes with open source engine sponsorships

Both Godot and FNA will receive US $100,000 in donations, as well as a monthly sponsorship from Re-Logic.

Leah J. Williams
fallout 3 game leak microsoft documents ftc
?>
News

Microsoft reportedly responsible for leaking its own Xbox documents

A new court filing has revealed that Microsoft posted its trial exhibits publicly, in unredacted form.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login