The best PC game deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2023

The Steam Summer Sale is on from now until 13 July 2023.
30 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
forspoken steam summer sale

Image: Luminous Productions

The Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off, with an array of fresh releases now discounted alongside PC gaming classics, indie adventures, and more. There’s a handful of new entries in this seasonal sale, with Forspoken getting its steepest discount on PC at AU $57.47. There are also decent price cuts for titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Sons of the Forest, Half-Life Alyx, High on Life, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Callisto Protocol, and a bunch more.

On the indie game front, there are also countless good deals. The wholesome Bear & Breakfast is going cheap, as is My Time at Sandrock, Roots of Pacha, Lil Gator Game, Terra Nil, Tiny Life, and Cursed to Golf.

Here’s all the best deals from the Steam Summer Sale – and remember to check your own personal wishlist for discounts, too.

Note: All prices are listed in $AUD (Australian Dollars). Check your local Steam store for equivalent deals on new and classic PC games.

Steam Summer Sale Roundup

  • Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Collection – $74.27 $266.44 (-72%)
  • Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition – $24.97 $49.95 (-50%)
  • Bear & Breakfast – $20.65 $29.50 (-30%)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $60.47 $109.95 (-45%)
  • Civilization 6 Anthology – $43.37 $302.79 (-86%)
  • Crusader Kings 3 – $34.97 $69.95 (-50%)
  • Cursed to Golf – $17.37 $28.95 (-40%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Dark Souls Remastered – $28.47 $56.95 (-50%)
  • Dead by Daylight – $11.58 $28.95 (-60%)
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)
  • Dredge$29.20 $36.50 (-20%)
  • Elden Ring$62.96 $89.95 (-30%)
  • Forspoken – $57.47 $114.95 (-50%)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online: The Complete Edition – $39.56 $79.12 (-50%)
  • Gotham Knights$26.98 $89.95 (-70%)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – $35.18 $87.95 (-60%)
  • High On Life – $42.47 $84.95 (-50%)
  • Lil Gator Game – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – $24.48 $69.95 (-65%)
  • Monster Hunter Rise$22.79 $56.99 (-60%)
  • My Time at Sandrock – $28.76 $35.95 (-20%)
  • New World – $23.40 $58.50 (-60%)
  • Octopath Traveler 2 + Various Daylife – $59.63 $127.90 (-53%)
  • One Lonely Outpost – $23.60 $29.50 (-20%)
  • Roots of Pacha – $29.20 $36.50 (-20%)
  • Rust – $40.16 $59.95 (-33%)
  • Sea of Thieves – $24.72 $49.45 (-50%)
  • Sonic Frontiers$49.97 $99.95 (-50%)
  • Sons of the Forest – $35.16 $43.95 (-20%)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $74.96 $99.95 (-25%)
  • Stellaris – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)
  • Strange Horticulture – $13.17 $21.95 (-40%)
  • System Shock (Remake)$39.96 $49.95 (-20%)
  • Tales of Arise – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Terra Nil – $27.74 $36.99 (-25%)
  • The Callisto Protocol – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Tiny Life – $17.56 $21.95 (-20%)
  • Tropico 6 – $23.98 $59.95 (-60%)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)
  • Unpacking$17.37 $28.95 (-40%)
  • Valheim – $17.37 $28.95 (-40%)

You can browse the Steam Summer Sale via the Steam homepage until 13 July 2023 at 10 am Pacific Time.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

