If you’re looking for a new game to kick off a brand new year, or you’re keen to check out some of the best hits of 2022, the good news is the PlayStation January Sale has you covered. It has discounts on relatively fresh releases like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Need for Speed Unbound, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and NBA 2K23, as well as tempting offers on a range of other adventures.

On the indie games front, there’s plenty on offer – with titles like Cult of the Lamb and West of Dead going cheap. SUPERHOT is also discounted and well worth a look, as is the excellent OlliOlli World.

You can also grab a great deal on PlayStation Plus in January, with 12 months of membership temporarily going for just AU $55.00, around 40% off the usual price.

Those who’ve waited patiently for PlayStation discounts on PS4 and PS5 should give the entire sale a look over, but you can also read on for a list of GamesHub-picked highlights.

This article has been updated to reflect changes to prices on the PlayStation Store, and fresh deals available for the new year period. Updated 9 January 2022.

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are likely available in other regions, but check your local PlayStation Store for exact conversions.

