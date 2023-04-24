LudoNarraCon 2023: Full schedule and panelists revealed

Fellow Traveller has officially revealed the full schedule and panel lineup for LudoNarraCon 2023, the digital festival celebrating the best of narrative storytelling in games. This year, creative talents set to present include: Ron Gilbert (Return to Monkey Island), Sam Barlow (Immortality) and Andrew Shouldice (Tunic) who will take part in panel talks, alongside a host of other brilliant developers.

To kick off the online showcase, developers and actors from As Dusk Falls, Immortality and A Plague Tale: Requiem will discuss the process of bringing a narrative game to life. Natalie Watson and Sam Barlow of Half Mermaid, Sébastian Renard of Asobo Studio, and Caroline Marchal of Interior/Night, will interview game actors Manon Gage, Charlotte McBurney, and Ryan Nolan to illuminate this process.

Elsewhere, in the ‘Beyond Representation’ panel, Saqina Latif (Persona Theory), Dimas Novan D. (Mojiken) and Sasha Ariana (Toge Productions and Pikselnesia) will discuss the unique Southeast Asian approach to storytelling in games, seen in gorgeous, sometimes confronting adventures like Kabaret, A Space For The Unbound, Afterlove EP, and What Comes After.

Other talks will focus on marginalised identities in gaming, the importance of creating compelling relationships in games, the rise of social gaming, and how atmosphere is built in single player experiences.

Here’s the full schedule, courtesy of Fellow Traveller:

Note: All times listed are in PT. (Image: Fellow Traveller)

LudoNarraCon 2023: Day One Schedule

10:00 am PT – Inside the Game Actor’s Studio

– Inside the Game Actor’s Studio 11:00 am PT – Forming Meaningful Relationships in Games

– Forming Meaningful Relationships in Games 12:00 pm PT – Future Labours: Citizen Sleeper and Hardspace Shipbreaker in Conversation

– Future Labours: Citizen Sleeper and Hardspace Shipbreaker in Conversation 1:00 pm PT – Approaching Narrative from Opposite Ends of the Word Count Spectrum

– Approaching Narrative from Opposite Ends of the Word Count Spectrum 2:00 pm PT – Memory, Society, Scope, and Heartbreak by Marginalised Protagonists

– Memory, Society, Scope, and Heartbreak by Marginalised Protagonists 3:00 pm PT – Fireside Chat with Felice Tzehuei Kuan & Rachel Watts

– Fireside Chat with Felice Tzehuei Kuan & Rachel Watts 4:00 pm PT – Once Upon a Time in a Faraway Land…

– Once Upon a Time in a Faraway Land… 5:00 pm PT – Fireside Chat with Ron Gilbert & Rebekah Valentine

LudoNarraCon 2023: Day Two Schedule

10:00 am PT – Survival Storytelling

– Survival Storytelling 11:00 am PT – Game Stories Told in Most Unexpected & Surprising Ways

– Game Stories Told in Most Unexpected & Surprising Ways 12:00 am PT – Creating Unexpected and Spectacular Hearthrobs in Your Dating Sims

– Creating Unexpected and Spectacular Hearthrobs in Your Dating Sims 1:00 pm PT – Using Systems-Based Writing To Make Player Choices Have a Lasting Impact on Your Narrative

– Using Systems-Based Writing To Make Player Choices Have a Lasting Impact on Your Narrative 2:00 pm PT – When Social is Part of the Narrative

– When Social is Part of the Narrative 3:00pm PT – Fireside Chat feat. Malindy Hetfeld & Scott Chen

– Fireside Chat feat. Malindy Hetfeld & Scott Chen 4:00 pm PT – Beyond Representation: A Southeast Asian Approach to Narrative Games

LudoNarraCon 2023 will take place digitally via Steam from 4-8 May 2023.