Excitebike 64 announced for Nintendo Switch Online with very exciting trailer

Nintendo's underrated extreme sports classic Excitebike 64 rounds out a group of previously-announced titles for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
25 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Excitebike 64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced its classic motorcross game Excitebike 64 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service on 30 August 2023.

The news was delivered in a very exciting new trailer for the critically-acclaimed classic that tries its damndest to depict the feeling of playing the adrenaline-charged game.

Developed by the now-defunct Left Field Production, the game is a sequel to the NES classic, featuring dynamic dirtbike racing and several hilarious mini-games that were ahead of its time. They include a very good Soccer mode that predates Rocket League, and the procedurally generated Desert Track, where riders need to find and put out campfires.

Read: The best Nintendo 64 games that should come to Nintendo Switch Online

Excitebike 64 marks the final Nintendo 64 game announced for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in late 2022. Which, if any titles, arrive after this is unknown. But we certainly have some ideas.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.

All the Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (August 2023)

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

