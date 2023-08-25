Excitebike 64 announced for Nintendo Switch Online with very exciting trailer

Nintendo has announced its classic motorcross game Excitebike 64 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service on 30 August 2023.

The news was delivered in a very exciting new trailer for the critically-acclaimed classic that tries its damndest to depict the feeling of playing the adrenaline-charged game.

Developed by the now-defunct Left Field Production, the game is a sequel to the NES classic, featuring dynamic dirtbike racing and several hilarious mini-games that were ahead of its time. They include a very good Soccer mode that predates Rocket League, and the procedurally generated Desert Track, where riders need to find and put out campfires.

Excitebike 64 marks the final Nintendo 64 game announced for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in late 2022. Which, if any titles, arrive after this is unknown. But we certainly have some ideas.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.