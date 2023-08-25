Excitebike 64 announced for Nintendo Switch Online with very exciting trailer

Nintendo has announced its classic motorcross game Excitebike 64 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service on 30 August 2023.
The news was delivered in a very exciting new trailer for the critically-acclaimed classic that tries its damndest to depict the feeling of playing the adrenaline-charged game.
Developed by the now-defunct Left Field Production, the game is a sequel to the NES classic, featuring dynamic dirtbike racing and several hilarious mini-games that were ahead of its time. They include a very good Soccer mode that predates Rocket League, and the procedurally generated Desert Track, where riders need to find and put out campfires.
Read: The best Nintendo 64 games that should come to Nintendo Switch Online
Excitebike 64 marks the final
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions cost USD $50 / AUD $60 for 12 months. More details can be found on the Nintendo website.
All the
Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (August 2023)
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Lylat Wars
- Yoshi’s Story
- Sin & Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis
- OPERATION WINBACK
- Paper Mario
- Banjo-Kazooie
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Pokémon Snap
- Pokémon Puzzle League
- Wave Race 64
- Pilotwings 64
- Mario Party
- Mario Party 2
- GoldenEye 007
- Pokémon Stadium
- Pokémon Stadium 2
- Mario Party 3
- 1080° Snowboarding
- Excitebike 64