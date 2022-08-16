News

 > Nintendo

Wave Race 64 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

One of the N64's original launch titles, Wave Race 64, will soon be playable through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.
16 Aug 2022
Edmond Tran
Wave Race 64

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Ask anyone who had a Nintendo 64 when it first launched in 1996 (or 1997, depending on where you lived in the world), and they’ll likely have some fond things to say about Wave Race 64. Is it because it was one of only three launch titles available for the system at the time? Look – probably. But regardless, it was still a pretty unique game racing that had you whipping jet skis around the ocean, and it was a lot of fun in multiplayer.

Now, Wave Race 64 will finally be available to play on modern consoles for the first time since its debut. It launches on 19 August 2022 as part of the library of N64 classics on the Nintendo Switch, provided you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

Will it hold up to the collective nostalgia of a generation who thought the N64 was the bee’s knees? Look, probably not, given how poorly that mid-90s era of 3D graphics tends to hold up. But at least one geriatric millennial (me) will be booting it up just to hear the sounds of the excited announcer yell ‘COOOOOOOL!’ as you whip your silly personal water vehicle through checkpoints and off ramps.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service costs AUD $59.95 / USD $49.99 / GBP £34.99 per year, which gives you access to the Nintendo 64 classics library, the Sega Genesis/Sega Mega Drive classics library, as well as access to expansion content for Nintendo titles like Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Tracks.

Those perks come on top of the standard inclusions with the baseline Nintendo Switch Online subscription, such as the exclusive games (Tetris 99, Pac-Man 99, etc), and access to a healthy library of Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Vikings on Trampolines Cover Image
?>
News

Owlboy creators reveal new game, Vikings on Trampolines

D-Pad Studios’ latest game – Vikings on Trampolines, is a bouncing, brawling platform fighter for you and up to three…

Julian Lee
League of Legends Key Art
?>
News

League of Legends changes for 2023 preseason announced

New champions, a fan-favourite rework, and the return of the Chemtech Drake are coming to League of Legends in 2023.

Julian Lee
spider-man multiplayer mode
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man seemingly has a cut multiplayer mode

Marvel's Spider-Man could have featured a multiplayer mode, according to newly discovered game data.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon company donation
?>
News

The Pokemon Company pledges US $25 million to charity organisations

The sum will be delivered across the next five years, and will go directly towards non-profit organisations.

Leah J. Williams
black adam stripe multiversus
?>
News

Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins confirmed to join MultiVersus

Black Adam and Stripe have appeared in a new MultiVersus ad, while the Wicked Witch and Beetlejuice have appeared in…

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login